Learn fly fishing basics with MDC at a two-part event May 6 and May 20 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Learn fly fishing basics with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at a two-part free event in May. The first portion will be held May 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. and the second will be on May 20 from 5:30-8 p.m. Both events will be held at the Boone County Nature School.

This event will teach novice anglers how to rig and fish with a fly rod, tie your own flies, and find fish. MDC instructors will teach participants the basics of fly tying and how to “match the hatch” during a classroom lesson. Then, the program will be moved outside for hands-on fishing practice on the Boone County Nature School property using the educational ponds.

This program is designed for participants ages 18 and older, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49F. Questions about this two-part event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.