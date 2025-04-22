Learn fly fishing basics with MDC at a two-part event May 6 and May 20 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Learn fly fishing basics with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at a two-part free event in May. The first portion will be held May 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. and the second will be on May 20 from 5:30-8 p.m. Both events will be held at the Boone County Nature School.
This event will teach novice anglers how to rig and fish with a fly rod, tie your own flies, and find fish. MDC instructors will teach participants the basics of fly tying and how to “match the hatch” during a classroom lesson. Then, the program will be moved outside for hands-on fishing practice on the Boone County Nature School property using the educational ponds.
This program is designed for participants ages 18 and older, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49F. Questions about this two-part event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.