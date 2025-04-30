Get hooked with MDC Discover Nature – Fishing course at Lake Jacomo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Whether you are looking for a new hobby or want to brush up on your angling skills, join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a two-part Discover Nature - Fishing course at Lake Jacomo in Blue Springs.

The first class will be taught on Wednesday, May 7, from 5-7 p.m., covering lessons 1 and 2. Register at the following link: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208036

The second class will be taught on Wednesday, May 21, from 5-7 p.m., covering lessons 3 and 4. You must attend the first class before attending the second. Register at the following link: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208037

Lesson 1: Learn the parts and function of a spin cast fishing rod and reel

Learn how to cast safely and successfully, how to fasten basic tackle to a fishing line, and learn techniques to catch fish and handle it properly.

Lesson 2: How to Tie a Knot and Bait a Hook

This class combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families intermediate fishing techniques and skills. Participants will learn to tie an improved clinch knot and how to properly secure bait on hooks.

Lesson 3: Five Common Missouri Fish – Their Anatomy, Habitat, and Life Cycle

This course combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families the basic biological concepts and functions specific to largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid sunfish, channel catfish and rainbow trout.

Participants will learn the different components of fish anatomy and their functions, and various types of fish habitat and aquatic food webs.

Lesson 4: Fishing with Lures and Fishing Regulations

This combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families how to properly select a fishing lure based on desired fish species, weather, and water conditions. Participants will also learn how to identify and understand fishing regulations.

Participants are limited to anglers ages 7 and older, but MDC encourages the entire family to participate. Adults who do not wish to fish must always accompany their child(ren). Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program.

For questions, contact Community Education Assistant John Rittel at john.rittel@mdc.mo.gov. Lake Jacomo Marina is located at 7401 W Park Rd in Blue Springs.

Keep up with more classes and events by signing up for email or text alerts at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.