MDC to host free birding hike May 10 at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The spring migration is here, which means birds are out and about. It is the perfect opportunity to spot a number of bird species while enjoying the fresh air. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a free birding hike for the public on Saturday morning, May 10, from 8 a.m. to noon at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center.

This hike is intended for both experienced birders and beginners alike. Participants should be at least 14 years old. MDC staff will be joined by local birding society members to help hikers spot birds and learn about them.

Registration is required. For registration and more information, click the following link: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208221

The group will meet outside the front door of Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, located at 1401 NW Park Rd in Blue Springs. Participants should dress for the weather and bring their own binoculars, snacks and drinks. The full hike will be up to four hours long, but hikers may leave earlier if they need to.

Questions may be directed to MDC Conservation Educator Adam Brandsgaard at adam.brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov.

For more information on MDC events and classes, sign up for email or text alerts at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP

