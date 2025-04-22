Entrex announces FINRA approval of Name and Symbol Change

Entrex Logo Entrex Florida Market Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. (OTC: NTRX), formerly trading under the symbol RGLG, is pleased to announce that FINRA has finalized and approved its corporate name and symbol change, effective as of this morning.“This milestone concludes a challenging 15-month process, and I cannot thank the team at Byrd Law Group and our partners at ICAN (Investor Choice Advocates Network) enough for their dedication and persistence,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex. “Their support in addressing FINRA’s prolonged non-responsiveness was critical in protecting the interests of our investors and restoring market clarity.”“With this approval behind us, we can now turn our full attention to advancing the strategic initiatives we've developed over the past few years,” Watkins continued. “We’ll be issuing quarterly financials and launching an ‘Interested Party Update’ to keep stakeholders informed on our operational progress and investment opportunities.”Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex, added, “The 15-month delay left us in a state of regulatory uncertainty that hindered our ability to fully capitalize on opportunities. With this chapter closed, we’re energized to move forward with a renewed focus and momentum.”About EntrexEntrex establishes regulatory-compliant marketplaces for private company securities, enabling accredited and institutional investors a place to find, research, track, manage and trade their private investments. Our patented technology supports secure, transparent transactions across issuers, brokers, and placement agents using industry-standard FIX protocols.Entrex pioneered TIGRcubs—revenue-based fixed-income securities—offering structured, cash-flow-backed alternatives to traditional equity. Entrex licenses its platform to regional and sector-specific markets.Through the Private Company Index (PCI), we benchmark revenue performance to support diversified investment offerings.Entrex is publicly traded under the symbol NTRX.Learn more at www.entrex.net (561) 465 7454 or 877-4-ENTREX

