Atlanta Plastic Surgeons Discuss the Benefits of Breast Augmentation-Mastopexy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drs. Alexandra Hart and John Connors, two respected leaders in the Atlanta plastic surgery community, are proficient in a wide range of breast enhancement procedures. For patients seeking a comprehensive rejuvenation of the bustline, they often recommend a breast augmentation with lift. Also referred to as “augmentation-mastopexy” or a “ breast lift with implants,” this advanced option combines two popular aesthetic breast surgeries: mastopexy (breast lift surgery) and breast augmentation.According to Dr. Connors and Dr. Hart, a breast lift with implants can do more than just enhance a patient’s physical appearance – it can also boost confidence and support a more positive self-image. They emphasize that when augmentation-mastopexy is performed by a qualified surgeon, the procedure offers a variety of benefits, including:• Restoration of lost volume• Correction of sagging or drooping breasts (known technically as “ptosis”)• Reduction of downward-pointing breasts, as well as overly large nipples and/or areolas• Improved shape, contour, and symmetry• Long-lasting, natural-looking, and personalized resultsTo further personalize results, Dr. Hart and Dr. Connors offer a variety of implant options – including Motivaimplants, which are known for their natural appearance and feel. As part of their commitment to patient satisfaction, the surgeons may also utilize internal mesh bras for additional support and improved implant stability, as well as lipo framing to further contour the physique and enhance the overall aesthetic outcome.Dr. Connors and Dr. Hart have seen firsthand how augmentation-mastopexy can produce life-changing results. They emphasize the importance of choosing a highly trained and reputable plastic surgeon. Doing so, they explain, can significantly increase the likelihood of achieving an aesthetically pleasing outcome and an optimal surgical experience.About John Connors, MD, FACSDr. John Connors is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who is certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and the American Board of Surgery (ABS). Dr. Connors earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine, followed by a General Surgery Residency at Dartmouth College and an Advanced Fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Harvard. A member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the National Board of Medical Examiners, Dr. Connors has earned widespread acclaim for his work, including recognition by Newsweek as one of the Top Plastic Surgeons in the U.S., as well as being named a “Top Doctor of Atlanta” by Castle Connollyand receiving the 2025 “Best Tummy Tuck” award from Modern Luxury.About Alexandra Hart, MD, FACSDr. Alexandra Hart is a renowned plastic surgeon with extensive experience in both aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. Dr. Hart is an active member of various medical organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons, and serves as the program committee chair for the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. She was chosen to represent the Southeast region in the prestigious Glancy Award Resident Paper Competition, where she presented her research on Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols for breast surgery. Furthermore, Dr. Hart was named a 2023/24 “Top Doctor” and one of Modern Luxury’s “40 Under 40.” Most recently, her practice was recognized by Modern Luxury for providing the “Best Tummy Tuck” in the area, and she was also recognized as one of 2025’s “Top Doctors of Atlanta” by Castle ConnollyBoth Dr. Hart and Dr. Connors are available for interview upon request.For more information about Plastic Surgery Group of Atlanta, visit plasticsurgerygroupatl.com, follow facebook.com/drconnors, or find the practice on Instagram @plasticsurgerygroupofatlanta.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.plasticsurgerygroupatl.com/practice-news/atlanta-plastic-surgeons-discuss-the-benefits-of-breast-augmentation-mastopexy/ ###Plastic Surgery Group of Atlanta2710 Old Milton Pkwy, Ste 175Alpharetta, GA 30009Rosemont Media

