Mercadien's New Entity, Mercadien Capital Advisors, Offers M&A Advisory & Brokerage Services to Mid-Market Businesses

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mercadien Group, a prominent financial services firm, proudly announces the launch of Mercadien Capital Advisors, a new company specializing in merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory and exit planning services tailored to middle-market businesses. This strategic expansion underscores Mercadien’s commitment to providing expert guidance and comprehensive solutions to business owners involved in or contemplating a major business transaction.

Mercadien Capital Advisors brings a wealth of experience and a unique approach to the M&A environment, focusing on maximizing business value and achieving client objectives. Leveraging the extensive financial expertise of The Mercadien Group, the new company offers a full suite of business brokerage services, including sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and exit and succession planning. These services are designed to help business owners plan for retirement, transfer their capital value to others (next generation, management or outside third parties), respond to unsolicited offers, or explore M&A opportunities to fuel growth.

“We are excited to introduce Mercadien Capital Advisors to the market,” said Lee D. Boss, CPA, MBA, President of Mercadien Capital Advisors. “Our goal is to provide middle-market business owners with the professional guidance they need to make informed decisions and achieve extraordinary outcomes when buying or selling a business. This launch is a natural extension of our mission to deliver reliable and cutting-edge financial solutions to privately-owned businesses in our market.”

Mercadien Capital Advisors is dedicated to understanding the unique goals and challenges of each client and business owner. The team starts by listening to clients’ objectives, timelines, and vision, ensuring that every strategy is tailored to meet their specific needs. This client-centric approach is complemented by comprehensive market analysis, expert insights and strategic execution, guiding clients through every step of their M&A journey with precision and care.

The company’s sell-side advisory services cover all phases of the M&A process, including determining market value, executing go-to-market strategies, handling due diligence, and executing the business sale to a successful outcome. On the buy-side, Mercadien Capital Advisors identifies, negotiates and structures acquisitions that align with clients’ growth strategies. Additionally, the team offers exit and succession planning services to help business owners chart clear paths for their futures, whether establishing succession plans or preparing for strategic sales.

“Our approach is built on three key pillars: communication, analysis and execution,” Boss added. “We are not just interested in completing transactions; we are committed to achieving the best outcome for our client, whether they are selling a business, acquiring a new one, or planning their exit strategy. Our integrated services ensure that we consider every angle, from valuation to tax implications, providing a holistic approach that other advisors might miss.”

Mercadien Capital Advisors is poised to deliver measurable benefits for business owners, whether they are buying, selling, or planning their exit. The company aims to maximize after tax deal value for sellers, identify ideal acquisition targets for buyers, and secure legacies through optimized succession planning, all while streamlining processes and minimizing risks.

Mercadien Capital Advisors is also uniquely positioned to assist business owners who have received unsolicited offers to sell their business, by being a strategic resource and advisor to the business owner to evaluate and respond to such offer, which begins by clearly defining the business owners’ objectives and developing a strategic approach to respond to the offer, which may include either a limited or full-scale auction process to maximize deal value and accomplishing the business owners’ objectives.

Mercadien Capital Advisors is dedicated to embracing new technologies and advancements to further promote innovation and client service excellence. The team is committed to adapting to the evolving needs of the middle-market, aiming to make the M&A process seamless for clients and enhance their success in the years to come.

For more information about Mercadien Capital Advisors and its services, please visit www.MercadienCapitalAdvisors.com.

