SurgeOn expands app access to international users

The professional networking app for surgeons is now available in the European Union, United Kingdom and Canada.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SurgeOn, the collaborative networking app used by more than 15,000 U.S. surgeons, is expanding globally. Beginning on January 21, the app will be available to verified surgeons in the European Union, United Kingdom and Canada.

The SurgeOn platform connects surgeons from all subspecialties on a private, fully encrypted social media platform. The app is created for surgeons, by surgeons to address the unique educational and networking needs of the surgical community. Users participate in webinars and open community discussions covering everything from specialty best practices to medical devices to new techniques in robotic surgery. Previously, each user was verified with their National Provider Identifier (NPI) number to ensure the security and integrity of the community.

NPI numbers, however, are only available to surgeons in the United States. Now, the latest version of the app allows providers outside of the U.S. to securely verify their identity and join the SurgeOn community.

"The new release of SurgeOn allows us to verify international users while maximizing the integrity of the platform," said Dr. Mark Soliman, CEO of Surgery Unified, SurgeOn’s parent company. "Verification ensures our community of surgeons maintains the highest standards of professionalism and trust, creating a secure space for collaboration and discussion, advancing the field of surgery worldwide."

Users in the EU, U.K. and Canada will be able to complete a verification process that confirms the user’s identity and qualifications before receiving full access to SurgeOn's discussion boards and communities.

“Over the next few months, we’ll be adding new regions,” Dr. Soliman added. "Our goal is to make SurgeOn accessible to physicians, students, and advanced practice providers worldwide while maintaining the unmatched security and privacy features that set our platform apart."

SurgeOn will be available to users in the European Union, United Kingdom and Canada on January 21, 2025.

About SurgeOn

SurgeOn connects surgeons from all subspecialties worldwide to help them learn, network, and share knowledge using a purpose-built, private, and fully encrypted social media platform.

About Surgery Unified

Surgery Unified is transforming surgical networking through technology-enabled solutions. Their flagship platform, SurgeOn, connects surgeons across specialties to share knowledge and improve patient outcomes.

