Playwire Announces Strategic Partnership with Sidekick to Expand Reach to Hard-to-Find Gaming Audiences

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playwire, a global leader in digital advertising solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Sidekick, part of efuse, an innovative in-stream technology provider leveraging AI and computer vision to revolutionize audience targeting capabilities.

The partnership combines Playwire's expertise in gaming and digital publishing with Sidekick's cutting-edge technology to deliver a comprehensive solution for brands seeking to connect with elusive gaming audiences while they watch their favorite live streamers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sidekick to solve one of advertising's biggest challenges – reaching hard-to-find, highly engaged Gen Alpha and Gen Z audiences," said Paul Chenier, EVP of Global Sales at Playwire. "Their innovative approach to in-stream technology, powered by AI and computer vision, perfectly complements our existing solutions. This partnership rounds out our offerings and provides advertisers with a true 360-degree solution to connect with valuable gaming audiences."

The collaboration will allow advertisers to leverage Sidekick's advanced streaming and targeting capabilities alongside Playwire's established gaming network, providing a one-stop solution that combines traditional media with high-impact, custom-targeted placements in the environments gamers live in.

"Playwire's proven track record of bringing new technologies to market, particularly in the gaming space, made them our ideal partner," said Matthew Benson, Founder and CEO of efuse. "Our technology takes traditional marketing approaches and adapts them to reach today's gaming audience in innovative ways. By joining forces with Playwire, we can accelerate our growth while supporting content creators across the digital ecosystem."

The partnership will focus on delivering seamless, high-impact advertising experiences that resonate with gaming audiences while supporting the creator economy.

About Playwire

Playwire is a global technology and services company that helps publishers and advertisers accelerate their business by amplifying ad revenue and operating more efficiently. The company's comprehensive ad tech stack enables content publishers to more effectively manage and monetize their digital advertising operations, while providing advertisers with direct access to highly engaged audiences through a premium digital media marketplace.

About refuse

efuse is a leading ad tech and media solutions company that connects brands with gaming audiences at scale. With a proprietary ecosystem of media products, exclusive partnerships, and AI-powered insights, efuse helps brands engage authentically within gaming communities.

Our flagship products, including Sidekick, revolutionize live-stream monetization by enabling non-intrusive, contextual advertising that enhances the streaming experience. Through our network of content creators, esports platforms, and proprietary data analytics, we provide brands with measurable, high-impact campaigns that drive engagement and ROI.

By bridging the gap between gaming culture and brand marketing, efuse delivers innovative, transparent, and performance-driven advertising solutions that resonate with the next generation of digital consumers. For more information please visit www.efuse.gg

