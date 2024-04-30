Cascade Environmental Releases Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Cascade releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

The 2023 report highlights continued commitment and progress towards environmental, social, and governance strategies in the environmental services industry.

This report reflects how Cascade implements sustainability principles to foster sustainable growth, face industry challenges, and achieve excellence in all we do.” — Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor for drilling and remediation in the United States, announces the release of its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report.

The Corporate Sustainability Report highlights Cascade’s commitment and transparency towards company-wide sustainability initiatives, environmental stewardship, and social equity and responsibility. Referencing the internationally recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks, the report is developed to provide stakeholders with valuable insight into Cascade’s sustainability performance and future sustainability strategies.

The 2023 report adopts the theme of “Elements”. “Just as the elements of earth, water, and air are fundamental to the environment, they are intrinsic to our work and mission. Sustainability is the basic element that guides the way we manage our organization for a positive social, environmental, and economic impact,” states Cascade’s CEO, Ron Thalacker. “Together, we will continue to navigate the path of sustainable growth, making a meaningful impact on the environment, our communities, and the industry at large.”

Highlights of the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report include:

• Progress on the company’s first Climate Action Plan, including carbon inventory, GHG emissions reporting, and a three-year roadmap for carbon reduction.

• Tangible efforts to support environmental consultants in the implementation of sustainable remediation frameworks, including Cascade’s best management practices (BMPs) for environmental and geotechnical drilling, site characterization, and remediation operations.

• Recruiting, retention, and engagement efforts to support long-term, rewarding careers.

• A detailed look at the company’s CORE™ Health & Safety Program including best-in-class safety statistics and behavior based incident prevention.

“Within these pages, we unfold the story of how we’re contributing to a sustainable future through our services, our people, and our practices,” says Sue Bruning, Vice President of Client Experience & Sustainability at Cascade. “You will find detailed accounts of our innovative practices, collaborative efforts, and the strides we’ve made in sustainable growth. Dig in to explore the tangible impacts of our work, the challenges we’ve overcome, and the clear path we’re paving towards our mission to contribute to a sustainable future through environmental investigation and restoration.”

Cascade’s Corporate Sustainability Report is now available for download from the company's website at www.cascade-env.com/about-us/sustainability. The report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders, including customers, investors, employees, and community members, fostering greater understanding and collaboration in achieving shared sustainability goals.

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.