WaveBL partners with Coneksion to Streamline Ocean Carrier Connectivity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaveBL, a market-leading electronic Bills of Lading (eBL) platform, has partnered with coneksion®, a leading provider of advanced data connectivity solutions for global logistics and supply chains, to streamline integration with ocean carriers, launch innovative, AI-powered digital trade solutions, designed to boost efficiency, reduce errors, and lower operational costs.

Through the partnership, coneksion® seamlessly integrates WaveBL with leading ocean carriers using its RAPIDS Ocean Freight Data Connectivity solution, powered by its proprietary Common Carrier Layer (CCL). The CCL standardizes and streamlines data exchange between WaveBL’s APIs and carrier systems via coneksion’s unified API interface—eliminating the need for custom integrations or direct interaction with bespoke EDI or API messages.

The solution includes scheduling, booking, and shipping instructions, and is supported by the automated exchange of multiple documents and message types with initial connectivity to major ocean shipping lines. Leveraging the CCL architecture, the solution lays the groundwork for broader messaging capabilities and an expanded carrier network, requiring minimal effort from WaveBL as future needs evolve.

“Working with coneksion allows us to focus on what matters most — shorten the time of new product development — while they handle the heavy lifting when it comes to integrations,” said Uriel Brison, CPO at WaveBL.

“This partnership shows the real impact of our connectivity approach in action,” said Geesche Laksola, CPO at coneksion®. “By leveraging our Coneksion Common Carrier Layer, WaveBL can now ensure seamless data exchange with selected carriers through a single, scalable API, without the need for custom development, EDI complexity, or managing multiple data standards.”

About WaveBL

WaveBL is a market-leading digital platform that enables the secure, instantaneous, and authenticated transfer of electronic trade documents, including electronic Bills of Lading (eBLs). Utilizing proprietary blockchain technology, WaveBL ensures compliance with international regulations and supports seamless interoperability across global trading networks. Trusted by major ocean carriers, banks, and logistics providers, WaveBL is driving the transition to fully digital,data-driven, paperless trade documentation, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs across the supply chain.

For more information, please visit www.wavebl.com



About coneksion®

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain.

Coneksion® enables customers to scale their business and automation needs through its unified and modern platform for API and EDI transactions in the global logistics and supply chain domain. Our solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and available as a fully managed integration service.

We enable quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any type. Integrating with carriers, logistics services providers, ecosystems, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, coneksion® provides scale, speed, and agility for the global market. A seamless and timely flow of 100 percent accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all their supply chain processes.

Coneksion® operates globally, with offices in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.coneksion.com

