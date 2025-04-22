Tickets Now on Sale for Bob Marley Hope Road at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas

Show art_horizontal Bob Marley Hope Road

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets are now available for purchase to the highly anticipated immersive entertainment experience Bob Marley Hope Road at Mandalay Bay , with preview shows starting June 25. Bob Marley Hope Road celebrates the music, life and legacy of the legendary Bob Marley. This unforgettable journey invites audiences to connect with the rhythm and message of ‘One Love’ like never before.“Bob Marley Hope Road is a profound celebration of my father’s legacy. We invite everyone to dive deep into this immersive experience and feel the resonating power of his music and message, connecting hearts and souls through this extraordinary journey,” said Cedella Marley, executive producer of Bob Marley Hope Road.Bob Marley Hope Road features dynamic live performances, engaging storytelling and multi-sensory elements. More than just a tribute, this production redefines entertainment in Las Vegas with a first-of-its-kind dual experience unlike anything currently on the Strip; blending interactive storytelling by day and an electrifying live show by night. Bob Marley Hope Road operates daily and nightly with two distinct options for guests:• The Experience (Daytime Experience)Bob Marley Hope Road, The Experience, offers an illuminating, interactive, shared and multi-sensory journey where guests can explore at their own pace. Guests will be transported to the vibrant streets of Trench Town, unleash their inner artist in hands-on interactive studios and get swept up in the electrifying energy of Bob Marley’s iconic stage performances through immersive digital and analog installations. This experience is available six days a week, excluding Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m. with extended evening hours on select days. Guests will experience powerful musical and visual storytelling that brings to life Bob Marley’s timeless messages of truth, freedom and ‘One Love’. Tickets start at $49 (not including applicable taxes & fees) for timed entrance and $54 (not including applicable taxes & fees) for anytime access.• The Show (Nighttime Experience)At night, the experience transforms into an exciting, intimate live show where guests are immersed in the energy and spirit of Bob Marley’s music. An engaging cast representing the kaleidoscope of humanity will take audiences on a powerful musical journey through striking visuals, stunning sets and electrifying performances. With live spectacle, audience engagement and soul-stirring moments, the interactive show is an unforgettable celebration of Bob Marley’s influence and impact on the world. Performing Tuesday through Saturday, this 75-minute guided journey will move guests through the pulse of Bob Marley’s music, the power of his message and the transcendent vitality of Hope Road—leaving them forever changed. Tickets start at $69 (not including applicable fees & taxes).Larry Mestel, founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music, said, “Bob Marley’s music is more than just sound—it’s a movement, a message and a source of unity that has transcended generations. Marley’s legacy continues to shape music, culture and social change, and through this one-of-a-kind production, we honor the power of his voice and the impact he continues to have on the world.”Travis Lunn, Mandalay Bay’s president & COO, said, “Mandalay Bay is leading the way with a new wave of immersive entertainment, and we’re excited to introduce Bob Marley Hope Road as our latest experience. In collaboration with FiveCurrents and Primary Wave Music, this is a great opportunity to celebrate Bob Marley’s legacy and provide our guests with an innovative production they will enjoy.”Visit https://hoperoad.com/ for more information and to buy tickets.Bob Marley Hope Road renderings available at https://spaces.hightail.com/space/zqj7dm32Ch ###ABOUT BOB MARLEY HOPE ROADBob Marley Hope Road is brought to life by a visionary team of industry leaders, including executive producers Cedella Marley, Ziggy Marley, Larry Mestel, and Scott Givens. This collaboration ensures an authentic, world-class production that honors Bob Marley's cultural impact while creating a groundbreaking entertainment experience in Las Vegas. Bob Marley Hope Road is a FiveCurrents creation, co-produced by FiveCurrents and Primary Wave Music. Their combined expertise and unwavering commitment to Bob Marley's vision have made Hope Road a reality, inviting audiences to embark on an unforgettable journey through the heart and soul of reggae music.ABOUT FIVECURRENTSFounded in 2005, FiveCurrents has produced more than $1.7 billion worth of productions worldwide. The award-winning team has decades of experience delivering spectacular, strategic, and creative ideas on the most impressive stages of the world. FiveCurrents has created and produced live resident shows, immersive experiences, global summits, theme park parades and shows, national day celebrations, iconic festivities, innovative sports fan festivals, and numerous other global spectaculars. With 63 global ceremonies, including roles on 16 Olympic Games, their work has been broadcast to over 27 billion people and celebrated for creative excellence with 14 Emmy Awards (and 29 nominations), 112 Telly Awards, and many other industry accolades.ABOUT PRIMARY WAVE MUSICThe Home of Legends. Primary Wave Music is the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world. The company is home to some of the most iconic songwriters, artists, and record labels across the history of recorded music including Bob Marley, Prince, Stevie Nicks, James Brown, The Doors, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Ray Charles, Burt Bacharach, Neil Sedaka, Bing Crosby, Luther Vandross, Olivia Newton-John, Isaac Hayes, Andre 3000, Ric Ocasek, Axl Rose, Steven Van Zandt, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, America, War, Teddy Pendergrass, Count Basie, Traveling Wilburys (Bob Dylan), Donny Hathaway, Joey Ramone, Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots), Jerry Jeff Walker, Bob Burns (Lynyrd Skynyrd), George Brown (Kool & The Gang), Sly & The Family Stone, Boston, Alice Cooper, Paul Anka, Boy George and Culture Club, Allee Willis, Paul Rodgers, Free, The Cranberries, Steve Cropper, Sarah McLachlan, Alice In Chains, Air Supply, Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Julian Casablancas (The Strokes), Huey Lewis and the News, Itzhak Perlman, PF Sloan, Glenn Gould, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors, Disturbed, George Merrill & Shannon Rubicam, Steve Porcaro, Styx, Keith, Forsey, Jeff Porcaro, Chuck Mangione, Chris Isaak, Sun Records, Times Music (subsidiary of the Times of India Group), Nas Nuvens Catalog, and many more. The songs represented by Primary Wave include over 1000 Top 10 singles, and over 400 #1 hits. Since its inception in 2006, Primary Wave Music has embraced an entrepreneurial spirit, offering, and executing proactive one-of-a-kind ideas, unique services, and marketing campaigns for our artists. Primary Wave has earned a stellar reputation for being forward thinking and re-introducing classic artists and their music into the modern marketplace as well as nurturing young talent to become legends themselves. This success is based upon our team of seasoned and creative executives collaboratively working together closely with our artists as partners. As a company, we strive for excellence in the pursuit of iconic artists and catalogs that not only reflect great artistry, but impact and influence culture.ABOUT MANDALAY BAYMandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite W Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and X.MEDIA CONTACTS:Julieana Tella | Kylie StaudenmaierKirvin Doak CommunicationsHopeRoadPR@kirvindoak.comScott Ghertner | Allyson WadmanMGM Resorts Internationalsghertner@mgmresorts.com | awadman@mgmresorts.com

