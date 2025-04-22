More Than $150,000 in Narcotics Seized Following Arrest of Now-Former Corrections Off...

Agency News

Agency News April 22, 2025

A now-former Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Corrections Officer was arrested and more than $150,000 worth of drugs intended to be smuggled into a VADOC facility were seized by the Department following a recent investigation.

On Friday, April 11, Special Agents from the VADOC’s Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES), arrested now-former Pocahontas State Correctional Center Officer Raekwon Robins, 29, after Robins confessed to previously smuggling drugs into Pocahontas and confirmed he planned to smuggle drugs again in the near future.

A search warrant executed on Robins’s residence led to the seizure of narcotics totaling more than $150,000 in prison value, a handgun, and $1,000 in cash.

Robins was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of conspiring/delivering a controlled substance to an inmate.

“Anyone, whether they are a corrections employee or otherwise, should seriously weigh the risks of trying to smuggle drugs and contraband into one of our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “VADOC OLES Special Agents and our intelligence teams are working around the clock to find you. Is a short-term gain worth potential time in prison? Consider that before you try to bring your poison into our secure facilities.”

The VADOC has zero tolerance for the attempted smuggling of drugs or contraband into its facilities. Anyone with information concerning attempted smuggling can call 540-830-9280.

The VADOC will have no further comment at this time.