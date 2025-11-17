Submit Release
VADOC Provides Update on Fatal Attack at River North Correctional Center

Jeremy Lewis Hall: November 25, 1984 - November 17, 2025 - End of Watch
November 17, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) continues to investigate the deadly Monday morning attack by an inmate at River North Correctional Center.

Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall, 40, was killed in the vicious attack. Officer Hall had been an employee with the VADOC since April 25, 2024. 

“Our agency, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and corrections professionals around the nation join us in mourning the loss of Officer Hall,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our hearts continue to be with Officer Hall’s family, friends, and his fellow public safety heroes at River North.”

Two additional Officers were treated at a local hospital following the attack. Both have now been released.

“Please join me in wishing a full recovery to those officers, along with extending support to their families and friends,” said Director Dotson.

The attack occurred at approximately 7:53 a.m. Monday, November 17.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

