Origami Experience to be Held at 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato Rainy Season Festival 2025'

"Konan's Flower Art Experience" begins May 10, based on the paper ninjutsu-wielding character Konan

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the anime park Nijigen no Mori's popular ninja-themed attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato", a special event for the rainy season in May, "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Rainy Season Festival 2025", is planned to begin from Saturday, May 10.

Part 2 of the event introduces a limited-time origami crafting experience themed on the character of Konan, the Akatsuki member who wields paper-based ninjutsu (ninja techniques). The crafting workshop, "Konan's Flower Art Experience", will be held from Saturday, May 10 to Sunday, July 20. Participants can create original bouquets or floral decorations from colorful Japanese origami paper to take home with them as a souvenir. The workshop is inspired by the scene from the anime in which Konan gifted a paper bouquet to Naruto. Naruto fans, friends, and family alike are invited to enjoy Japan's rainy season with an immersive experience in the world of Akatsuki and the story of Konan, Nagato, and Yahiko.

■Overview

Event Period: Saturday, May 10 - Sunday, July 20

Operating Hours: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Last entry 3:30 PM)

Location: Shinobi-Zato Workshop within "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"

Price: 300 yen (tax included) *Separate attraction admission ticket is required.

Duration: Approximately 20 minutes

Content: A limited-time origami crafting experience themed on the character of Konan, the Akatsuki member who wields paper-based ninjutsu (ninja techniques). Participants can create original bouquets or floral decorations from colorful Japanese origami paper to take home with them as a souvenir. The workshop is inspired by the scene from the anime in which Konan gifted a paper bouquet to Naruto.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/ooMrSuD2Nw/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

