Blockchain Futurist Conference Returns to Toronto with Industry-Leading Sponsors and Activations

Blockchain Futurist Conference

Taking place during Canada Crypto Week, the 7th annual event features top sponsors, interactive experiences, and bold ideas shaping tomorrow’s tech.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Annual Blockchain Futurist Conference , Canada’s largest and longest-running Web3 event, returns to Toronto on May 13, 2025, at the historic Old Toronto Stock Exchange, now known as the Design Exchange. Fueled by Canada Crypto Week and backed by top sponsors, this year’s event is set to be the biggest yet, spotlighting the companies shaping the future of blockchain, crypto, and AI.While many conferences are held in traditional venues, Futurist sets itself apart with immersive spaces designed for meaningful connections, offering sponsors unique opportunities to engage with attendees. Here’s a glimpse at what sponsors are bringing to life onsite at the 2025 show.Unicoin, a four-time returning top sponsor of Futurist Conference, returns as the Platinum Sponsor and the Official Stage Sponsor for ETHWomen—a series dedicated to promoting women’s leadership in Web3.Bitget Wallet joins as a Platinum Sponsor with a prime booth, keynote presentation, and will host the Bitget Wallet Mixer Night at 7 PM.Wonder By WonderFi Labs joins as the Top Sponsor of ETHToronto as they launch the "Wonder To The Future" Hackathon—a technical competition inviting Web3 developers to compete for top prizes.Polymath Network is the sponsor of the Tokenization speaking segment directly on the Trading Floor at the Old Toronto Stock Exchange. With a keynote from CEO Vincent Kadar followed by a panel on Why Tokenize? Unlocking the Future of Asset OwnershipTruflation CEO, Stefan Rust will also present a keynote about ‘Inflation isn’t just a Number – It's Alpha’ on the main stage with immersive projection mapping.Secret Network will be hosting their own event called “Privacy 2.0: The AI Revolution,” a special onsite event exploring the evolving role of privacy in the age of artificial intelligence, scheduled from 2:00 PM.Payper returns to Futurist Conference as a Gold Sponsor, branding this year’s official lanyards and hosting a fruit smoothie activation in the VIP lounge.ZDKL Web3 commerce made easy, a pre-ICO coin reinventing global payments joins as a platinum sponsor with a prime booth location, key presentation, and interactive gamification contests designed to engage attendees throughout the event.“We’re excited to share ZDKL & The Peace Through Trade Layer 1 PoW chain with the world. World Peace Through Trade is here. Make sure to visit our ZDKL booth & Stay tuned for our Keynote where we’ll announce a special ZDKL gamified giveaway for Futurist attendees,” says Mr. Beckmann, Founding Partner ZDKL Coin & Peace Through Trade Blockchain.The conference is also known for bringing Web3 to life onsite. Silver Sponsor Goat Gallery curates the official NFT Gallery, while Gold Sponsor EukaPay powers crypto payments through the conference ticketing system and POS terminals across the venue.Additional noteworthy 2025 sponsors include Coinbase, Injective, Coinbound, Nexa, Payper, BVI Finance, Snaplii, FP Block, Sleap, LTD Token, Blockchain North, Ocean Protocol, ICP Hub, CCW, IBN, and Genzio, These companies will bring branded experiences to life across the expo floor and throughout the venue.“We’re honored to bring together some of the most forward-thinking voices and groundbreaking companies in Web3, crypto, and AI,” said Tracy Leparulo, Organizer of Blockchain Futurist Conference. “We couldn’t do this without our sponsors; They’re the ones bringing Web3 to life and helping build the future—together with the community.”For the full list of official 2025 sponsors of Blockchain Futurist Conference, go to https://www.futuristconference.com/sponsor

