President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of Pope Francis

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to Catholics in South Africa and globally on the passing of the Holy Father Pope Francis.

Aged 88, the Pope passed away early today, Monday, 21 April 2025, at his Vatican residence, the Casa Santa Marta.

President Ramaphosa said: “Catholics and people of all faiths are saddened today by the passing of a spiritual leader who sought to unite humanity and wished to see a world governed by fundamental human values.

“As the leader of the Church and a global figurehead, Pope Francis advanced a world view of inclusion, equality and care for marginalised individuals and groups, as well as responsible and sustainable custody of the natural environment.

“His extraordinary life story and ascendancy to the Holy See unfolded with humility and a profound commitment to making the Church and the world a better place for all of humanity.

“Following so soon after the celebration of Easter, Pope Francis’ passing will extend this traditional period of prayer and reflection, which will unite the Church and the international community in reflecting on the Holy Father’s life and legacy.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za