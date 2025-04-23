Eseye Showcases Specialist IoT Router Series at Hardware Pioneers 2025 to Tackle Global IoT Deployment Challenges

Hardware Pioneers 2025 show discount of up to 35% off RRP on Eseye’s Hera 600 and 200 helps to simplify complex connectivity for international IoT projects

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The intricate landscape of global cellular connectivity often presents significant hurdles for enterprises aiming to deploy and manage their Internet of Things (IoT) devices across borders. Eseye , a pioneer of integrated cellular IoT connectivity solutions, is showcasing its Hera series of IoT edge routers, a "plug and play" technology designed to streamline global deployments, at the Hardware Pioneers MAX 2025 event taking place in London. It will also be offering an exclusive discount of up to 35% off RRP for new customers attending the show.The challenges of achieving seamless IoT connectivity across different countries are significant. Organisations often face the burden of managing multiple mobile network operators, dealing with various hardware products, SIM card types or SKUs for different regions, and navigating the technical intricacies of ensuring consistent device performance. These hurdles can lead to increased costs and slower deployment timelines.Eseye’s Hera 600 and 200 series aim to alleviate these issues by providing a unified, "plug and play" solution for global IoT connectivity. Equipped with Eseye’s award-winning AnyNet eSIM and managed connectivity service, the routers offer out-of-the-box access to over 800 cellular networks worldwide, eliminating the need for multiple contracts and region-specific hardware.The Hera series promises near 100% device availability and supports multiple connection options, including WiFi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and serial ports. An integrated MQTT agent ensures secure data transfer to the cloud and onboard Device Management software, using TR-069 or LwM2M protocols, also ensures seamless device management to improve device reliability and uptime."The promise of global IoT has too often been hampered by the intricate realities of deployment," says Ian Marsden, CTO of Eseye. "Customers face a fragmented landscape of connectivity options, leading to significant complexity, deployment delays and increased costs. Our Hera series directly tackles this challenge by offering a true plug-and-play global IoT solution. With our AnyNet+ eSIM providing access to hundreds of networks, businesses can now deploy their IoT devices anywhere in the world with a single SKU, simplifying operations and accelerating time to market. We're excited to showcase our Hera IoT router range at Hardware Pioneers."Eseye's solutions have already delivered tangible benefits for businesses worldwide. Shell Recharge, operating Europe's largest EV charging network across 35 countries with thousands of public charge points, partnered with Eseye to overcome roaming restrictions and ensure reliable connectivity crucial for their rapidly expanding infrastructure. Shell understood that even a one-minute connectivity wait time per customer could significantly impact their commercial viability.Similarly, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a leader in fuel dispenser technology, chose Eseye for the Hera series routers and a single SIM solution to provide near 100% connectivity across their European operations, moving away from the complexities of multiple contracts and inconsistent coverage.Costa Express, with thoudands of coffee machines deployed across 17 international markets, relies on Eseye's Hera routers and AnyNet+ SIM to ensure near 100% uptime and real-time data transfer for their extensive estate, facilitating efficient operations and preventative maintenance.Eseye invites attendees of Hardware Pioneers MAX 2025 to visit their booth #H6 to learn more about the Hera series and take advantage of this limited-time discount. The company will also be presenting its IoT hardware design services, including rapid prototyping.About EseyeAs a global leader in IoT Connectivity and eSIM Orchestration, Eseye empowers Enterprises and MNOs to deliver high-performing global IoT. We provide the expertise to integrate, manage, and orchestrate IoT connectivity for any scale or complexity, intelligently optimizing connections to millions of devices across 190 countries, leveraging over 800 networks all with near-100% uptime.Our innovative eSIM Orchestration technology offers advanced federated localization, enabling MNOs and Enterprises to seamlessly manage eSIM profiles across regions and platforms, ensuring global scalability with localized precision.With decades of delivery for companies like TELUS, AT&T, MTN, Amazon, and Shell, we provide resilient, fully managed, and future-proofed IoT connectivity for lasting success.Nobody does IoT connectivity better.Learn more: www.eseye.com

