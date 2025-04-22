Minister Patricia de Lille hosts Africa’s Travel Indaba Media Launch, 23 Apr

On Wednesday 23 April 2025, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille together with tourism sector partners will host this year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba Media Launch.

Together with tourism stakeholders, Minister de Lille will usher in the 2025 edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba – one of the most powerful platforms for collaboration, innovation, and transformation for the tourism sector.

This comes soon after South African Tourism officially launched South Africa’s latest global brand campaign, ‘South Africa Awaits — Come Find Your Joy!’— a celebration of the country’s boundless energy, rich culture, and extraordinary experiences.

The annual Africa’s Travel Indaba takes place between 12 and 15 May 2025 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban under the theme “Unlimited Africa”.

So far, for the 2025 edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba, 26 African countries are confirmed to attend and exhibit with over 290 tourism products and 846 buyers from 55 countries currently confirmed. This demonstrates confidence in the event as a marketplace for African tourism experiences.

Africa’s Travel Indaba starts on 12 May with BONDay – the Business Opportunity Networking Day which will feature discussions and workshops. The main show opens on 13 May 2025.

Details of the Media Launch are as follows:

Date: Wednesday 23 April 2025

Time: 10h30 for 11h00

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

All media are welcome to attend

Media Queries:

Zara Nicholson

znicholson@tourism.gov.za

Mobile: +27 79 416 5996

