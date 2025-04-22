UNITAR signs MoU with the International Canoe Federation

ICF Vice President Lluis Rabaneda and Secretary General Richard Pettit met with Rabih El-Haddad, Director of UNITAR’s Division for Multilateral Diplomacy, Senior Programme Specialist Philippe Aubert and Project Coordinators Marçal Jané Garcia and Elodie Pearson in Geneva, Switzerland, to sign the cooperation agreement and outline plans. Sharing common goals and objectives in sustainable development, the ICF and UNITAR will implement impactful training initiatives to athletes, coaches, officials and wider stakeholders.

Whitewater venues continue to act as powerful catalysts for positive change in societies, offering huge potential to balance community engagement and socially foster inclusive, safe, and sustainable communities, as well as support sport delivery from recreation to Olympic-level competition. These special facilities play a significant role in promoting citizen welfare, generating economic growth and accelerating climate and environmental objectives.

Beyond making a social and environmental impact, sport also serves as a unique platform for diplomacy. Whether through grassroots initiatives or international competitions, sport acts as a universal language that encourages dialogue, strengthens cross-cultural understanding, and opens pathways for diplomatic cooperation.