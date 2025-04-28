CIFAL Miami Announces 2025 Edition of the Disaster Preparedness Seminar

28 April 2025, Miami, USA – CIFAL Miami is pleased to announce the 2025 edition of the Disaster Preparedness Seminar. The event will take place on 22 and 23 May 2025 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This event highlights CIFAL Miami's commitment, as part of the CIFAL Global Network, affiliated to UNITAR, to emergency preparedness and risk management. The seminar is a collaborative initiative with the participation of several CIFAL Centres and the CIFAL Global Network.

Recognizing the strategic role that a country's points of entry play during emergencies, CIFAL Miami has announced the 2025 edition of the in-person seminar "Disaster Preparedness at Strategic Ports and Airports". This seminar is part of the Ports and Communities Disaster Preparedness and Resilience Programme (C-PReP) by Outreach Aid to the Americas (OAA) and is supported by AERODOM, CIFAL Dominican Republic/Municipal League of the Dominican Republic (LMD), CIFAL Mérida, CIFAL Atlanta, VINCI Airports, ACI-LAC, and FedEx.

Taking place for the first time in the Dominican capital, following two successful editions in Puerto Plata, the event will bring together over 20 local and international specialists who will share key strategies to strengthen the response capacity of critical infrastructures such as ports and airports in the face of natural disasters. The seminar will take place in the Executive Committee Room of the Dominican Municipal League (LMD) and will feature the participation of airport and port operators, civil aviation and civil protection authorities, representatives from the tourism sector, government agencies, and private companies. Sessions will include case studies and tabletop exercises focused on hurricanes and other natural phenomena.