Refining Public Speaking Skills

Rawad, a Senior Protection Assistant at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, completed UNITAR’s Executive Diploma in Diplomatic Practice in 2024. Since its inception in 1965, UNITAR’s Core Diplomatic Training has remained at the forefront of the institute, equipping current and aspiring diplomats with greater knowledge and skills on how to effectively and efficiently operate in any multilateral setting. Seeking to pursue a diplomatic career, Rawad enrolled on the eighth edition of the diploma.

Receiving a plethora of comprehensive training on topics including but not limited to negotiation skills, diplomatic protocol, stakeholder engagement and conference diplomacy, Rawad expressed that the experience was “indispensable”. Highlighting three main factors that made the programme so valuable: diverse curriculum, world-class trainers and the high-calibre, like-minded cohort, Rawad emphasised that the diploma not only developed his skillset significantly but also improved his professional confidence;

I have gained and strengthened a number of skills through this diploma. The combination of skills, knowledge, and exposure has boosted my confidence and will help me in leading and pursuing my career, both humanitarian and diplomatic.”

One such aspect of the diploma that had a substantial impact on Rawad was the public speaking workshop. Combining methodology and practical application, the workshop equipped participants with essential public speaking techniques, helping them to craft compelling messages, refine their delivery, respond to questions with poise and to effectively engage with diverse audiences. Rawad expressed that;

As someone working in the humanitarian field, I already had some experience, but this course empowered me to enhance my public speaking skills significantly. It’s been directly helpful in my professional domain.

Though equipped with a comprehensive public speaking skillset through the nature of his profession, Rawad’s reflections demonstrate how UNITAR’s commitment to lifelong learning empowers professionals to continuously expand their knowledge, enhancing their skillset throughout their careers and supporting them in adapting to a rapidly evolving world.

Completing this programme, Rawad became a part of the sixty-year history of Core Diplomatic Training, a legacy of cultivating leaders in the world of diplomacy. Reflecting on his experience, Rawad shared,

I would absolutely recommend it to anyone who has similar aspirations or is pursuing a career in diplomacy -

emphasizing the transformative nature of the programme for those looking to make a meaningful impact in global affairs.