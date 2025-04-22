Business Leaders Back $1.9 Million AI-Powered App To Support Global Energy Recruitment 

Moblyze is the first app of its kind in the world Chris Black - Moblyze founder Shane Corstorphine - investor and former Skyscanner exec

TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new AI-driven platform aimed at modernising recruitment in the energy sector has officially launched, with backing from industry figures and support from government agencies in Texas and Scotland.

Moblyze is the first app of its kind in the world - a talent marketplace designed specifically for the oil & gas and renewables sectors. Dubbed the ‘Skyscanner of energy recruitment’, the platform brings together technology and deep sector knowledge to transform how the energy workforce connects to opportunity.

Built with the current global energy expansion in mind, Moblyze streamlines and reimagines the hiring process by matching skilled workers with roles in seconds. It also identifies upskilling pathways help workers pivot effortlessly between oil & gas, renewables and nuclear roles.

Designed to make job-matching seamless, Moblyze allows employers to find top talent instantly, while candidates simply create a profile and are matched with roles - swiping right to accept, left to decline, or sharing the job with others. The app is live and can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.

The new venture was developed by a team of US and UK based energy recruitment experts led by Chris Black, co-owner of JAB Recruitment. After more than 20 years navigating “archaic” recruitment systems, they recognised a crucial opportunity to modernise recruitment during a pivotal time for the industry.

Moblyze has secured nearly $1.9 million in private and public investment. Key backers include Shane Corstorphine, former CFO of travel marketplace unicorn Skyscanner; entrepreneur and philanthropist Garreth Wood, whose family founded global energy giant Wood Plc.

The business, which is headquartered in McKinney Texas, has received funding from McKinney Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to support the platform’s scale up phase of its US operations, aswell as the Scottish Government via Scottish Enterprise.

Chris Black said: “For decades, the energy sector has relied on outdated recruitment systems - some quite literally conceived in the last century. While the industry works to solve today’s complex challenges, the way we connect talent to opportunity has remained stuck in the past.

“With our deep industry expertise and the backing of key investors, we’ve built a platform that reimagines recruitment for the energy workforce, both today and in the future. The transition ahead can feel uncertain, but Moblyze is designed to offer stability - helping workers and employers navigate an increasingly diverse mix of fuel sources in their energy projects.”

The first round of investment (around $700,000) was raised based solely on selling the concept. The app was developed in Texas by world-leading tech experts, tested by Fortune 500 companies, and benchmarked against the world’s top job-matching apps. The second round of investment totalling $1.2million now allows Moblyze to roll out the business globally.

“With Moblyze, jobs find you - no more searching. The app not only matches users with current roles in oil & gas but also highlights relevant renewables opportunities. It audits profiles, identifies skill gaps, and connects users with training partners to help them upskill through the energy expansion,” Mr Black added.

“It’s essential that oil and gas workers aren’t left behind as the world expands to a more diverse mix of energy sources. Moblyze is redefining workforce mobility, ensuring a smooth shift within the app itself.”

Shane Corstorphine added: “I was presented with a vision that was both compelling and urgently needed. The energy sector is at a turning point, but recruitment has lagged behind.

“Moblyze delivers a long-overdue solution - leveraging technology to instantly connect skilled professionals with the right opportunities. This isn’t just an investment in an energy-tech business; it’s a bold step toward modernising and future-proofing the global energy workforce.”

