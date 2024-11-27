Grundfos puts best foot forward to support the campaign for global access to clean water – with added Astros star power

Opening speech by Ansell Sims, US Country President at Grundfos

Grundfos US donates more than $178,000 to support communities around the world that lack access to clean water

TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grundfos US is delighted to announce that, thanks to the commitment of its employees and its partner the Houston Astros, it is able to donate more than $178,000 to support communities around the world that lack access to clean water.

Around the world, millions of women and children walk more than three miles to collect water each day for their families. Often, the water collected is unsafe to drink. That is why Grundfos is taking action to bring clean and safe water to people in need. More than 200 employees, friends and family joined this year’s event in Brookshire, Texas to raise awareness for this important global issue.

Grundfos hosted Walk for Water events across the US at their locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Lenexa, Kansas, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Aurora, Illinois, and Fresno, California. Their efforts will bring water access to more than 4,500 people around the world.

The Houston Astros, a partner of Grundfos US, brought extra star power and local community engagement to the 2024 Walk for Water event. Astros Pitcher Nick Hernandez, Coca-Cola Shooting Stars and mascot Orbit were onsite to support the volunteers and rallied support for the cause.

This collaboration reflects both Grundfos’ and the Houston Astros shared focus to give back to communities, both in Houston and around the world.

Ansell Sims, US Country President at Grundfos, said: “Since Grundfos was founded in 1945, we have remained committed to its purpose to pioneer solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people. By partnering with the Astros, we amplify our impact, combining resources, passion, and people to address one of the most pressing challenges in the world today: clean water access.”

With the help of Grundfos' solar pumping solutions, refugees, internally displaced persons, and survivors of natural disasters are gaining access to life-saving clean water. In Northern Uganda, over 300,000 people now have reliable access to safe water thanks to installations by Water Mission.

Matt Richardson, Partnerships at Houston Astros: “This partnership with Grundfos allows us to extend our reach beyond the baseball field and make a difference in a global issue. Whether we’re investing in Houston’s local neighborhoods or supporting efforts around the world, our goal is to inspire real change.”

The continued commitment of partners and supporters is empowering Water Mission to deliver sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions to those in developing countries and disaster-affected areas, helping fulfill the basic needs of people who need it most.

Walk for Water is part of Grundfos’ ambition to have reached 300 million people with drinking water by 2030. Grundfos Walk for Water funds have directly funded and served communities in Haiti, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi and Tanzania.

For more information about Grundfos Walk For Water, visit Grundfos Walk for Water and follow Grundfos on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds sustainable safe water solutions for people in developing countries, refugee camps, and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has served more than 8 million people in more than 60 countries, sharing safe water and the message of God’s love. Water Mission’s global headquarters is in North Charleston, SC, and the organization serves people in Africa; Asia; and North, South, and Central America. Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 17 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.

The Houston Astros are an American professional baseball team based in Houston, Texas. The Astros compete in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a member club of the American League (AL) West Division. Established as the Houston Colt .45s, the Astros entered the National League as an expansion team in 1962. The current name, Astros, reflecting Houston's role as the host of the Johnson Space Center and space exploration, was adopted three years later, when they moved into the Astrodome. The Astros moved to Minute Maid Park in 2000. The Astros have had great success on the diamond, having won two World Series pennants (2017 and 2022) and have advanced to a record-setting seven-straight American League Championship Series, winning four of the last seven American League pennants.

A tenant of the organization is to give back to the greater Houston community, and that is done through the Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. The foundation seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition and honor of our nation's military, childhood cancer awareness, domestic violence awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness. The cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros Youth Academy and the Astros RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) Program. For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit www.astros.com/foundation.

