Alleima is expanding short lead time availability for Alleima® 2RE10 Nitric Acid alloy in the US

PA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a response to the increasing demand for the nitric acid alloy, Alleima® 2RE10, in the US, Alleima will now make expedited delivery available from its Scranton, Pennsylvania tube production facility. A grade with excellent resistance to corrosion for nitric acid production for industries like fertilizers, explosives, and synthetic fibers.

Alleima, is a global manufacturer of high value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys. Alleima® 2RE10 is an austenitic stainless steel with extremely low carbon and impurity contents. It is characterized by excellent resistance to corrosion in nitric acid, strong resistance to intergranular corrosion, and good weldability. It was developed by Alleima to combat corrosion issues in nitric acid service.

Alleima is the sole producer of the premium alloy Alleima® 2RE10. Alternative alloys for nitric acid services face extended delivery times, whereas Alleima® 2RE10 is offered faster and with more consistent lead times to meet customers’ maintenance schedules.

“We now offer Alleima® 2RE10 tubes to our customers in the Americas with short lead times. There are many benefits to Alleima® 2RE10 depending on process conditions. It has a significantly longer equipment life compared to 304L or other 300 series austenitics. The cost is also considerably lower compared to zirconium. Alleima® 2RE10 has a well-established history of reliability in service for nitric acid producers,” says Tony Bugno, Technical Product Manager, Heat Exchanger & Fertilizer,Tube Americas, at Alleima.



Applications: seamless tube and pipe

Alleima® 2RE10 is particularly suited to heat exchanger tubes and pipes in processes that handle nitric acid. For example, the manufacture of nitric acid, acrylic fibers and ammonium nitrate.

Extensive practical experience in such applications has confirmed the superiority of Alleima® 2RE10 over standard steels, such as 304L and 310. Thanks to its tightly controlled chemical composition with consistent high chromium and extremely low impurity levels, it demonstrates considerably better performance in nitric acid services.

Alleima® 2RE10 is commonly used in tail gas preheaters. Tail gas preheaters operate in harsh conditions with hot and corrosive gases, which can quickly damage materials. When this gas enters the heater, the droplets condensate on the hot tube wall and start boiling. The temperature of the heating medium, usually hot process gas or steam, can be very high. In this type of condition, 304L tends to have a short service life. Tubes and tube sheets manufactured in Alleima® 2RE10 are recommended for a long service life.

Alleima® 2RE10 is used in cooler condensers because it has excellent corrosion resistance and can handle the challenging conditions. Cooler condensers often deal with wet, acidic and corrosive gases that can cause other materials to degrade. In cooler condensers, corrosion normally occurs at the inlet, where the first condensate is formed. If reboiling of the first condensate occurs, the corrosive conditions become severe. By upgrading to Alleima® 2RE10, the service life will be substantially longer than, for example, 304L. This makes Alleima® 2RE10 a reliable choice for cooler condensers, as it reduces maintenance needs and improves overall performance.

Forms of supply

Tube and pipe are supplied in dimensions up to 3.15 in. (80 mm) outside diameter in the solution annealed and white-pickled, or in the bright annealed condition. Tubes are delivered in the heat treated condition.

