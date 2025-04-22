Premier Lazarus Kagiso sends well wishes for Easter weekend
North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi takes this opportunity to wish all Christian-faith based organizations a safe and peaceful Easter Weekend filled with spiritual rejuvenation.
Premier Mokgosi has called on residents to observe this weekend with extra care and caution following inclement weather conditions which have damaged private property and public infrastructure.
Premier Mokgosi has appealed to road users to be vigilant as thousands will be travelling to various holiday destinations and denominations for divine intervention.
He maintains faith-based organizations remain an important puzzle of the province’s social fabric particularly as government continues to forge ahead with finding solutions to a number of challenges afflicting the province.
He further insists the country's democratic foundation was among others spearheaded by faith-based organizations, this as South Africa will mark thirty-one years of freedom on 27 April.
Premier Mokgosi says the participation of faith-based organizations in community driven development issues is needed more than ever.
“Through liberation theology leaders of faith-based organizations were instrumental in raising the alarm on atrocities which were meted on our people by Apartheid.
"While we have made progress in addressing this legacy, the next thirty years requires all of us to work together and in particular faith-based organizations to work hand in glove with government to find permanent solutions to a number of challenges afflicting our communities” Premier Mokgosi remarked.
Furthermore, the provincial Department of Community Safety and Transport Management has been hard at work activating the Easter Weekend Plans which among others encapsulate a thorough monitoring of arterial routes such as N4, N12, N14 as well as N18.
Priority will also be given to provincial roads as well as rural areas where there is a growing trend of accidents in the last few years.
