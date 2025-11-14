Deputy Minister Alvin Botes:Think-20 (T20) Summit

Remarks of the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes at the Think-20 (T20) Summit, Sandton, Johannesburg

Programme Director,

Head Delegate of SA Foreign Service, SA G20 Sous Sherpa, Ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo,

Joint Convenors of the T20,

Dr Philane Mthembu, Institute of Global Dialogue, associated with the University of SA,

Ms Elizabeth Sidropoulos, SA Institute of International Affairs,

Professor Siphamandla Zondi, Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, associated with the University of Johannesburg,

The CEO of Brand South Africa Neville Matjie,

Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Representatives of Government, civil society, business and academia,

Distinguished participants,

In 1859 Charles Dickens authored a novel, titled A Tale of Two Cities allow me to draw inference with the current geo-political dispensation by quoting applicable clauses thereof:

“it was the age of foolishness, it was the age of wisdom

it was the worst of times, it was the best of times,

it was the season of darkness, it was the season of light,

it was the winter of despair, it was the spring of hope,

it is the epoch of belief”

….and may I add ‘It is the moment of hope’ !

Welcome to South Africa, the land of Nelson Mandela, the rainbow nation of Desmond Tutu.

South Africa is in essence is a ‘Tale of Two Cities’, a country of two nations.

One of these nations is white, relatively prosperous, and the second and larger nation of South Africa is black and poor.

The 1996 Constitution of the Republic of South Africa has a preamble which amongst others, says:

“We, the people of South Africa, recognise the injustices of our past… (and) believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.”

Honoured guests, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Co-operation was correct when he stated that “Afrikaner persecution are imagined and used for political expediency”. I believe this adequately responds to the preposterous claims of a ‘White genocide’ and its euphemisms.

We thought we have an obligation to state the facts, as we know fully that a lie often repeated may become the truth.

South Africa will be equal to the task.

Our G20 Presidency takes place amidst an extraordinarily difficult moment. The world is facing geopolitical tensions, fragmented trade, rising protectionism and global institutions that often struggle to respond to the scale of today’s crises. Yet South Africa’s Presidency theme — Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability — has anchored our work, towards altering the financial and economic architecture of the world.

This T20 Summit is also the culmination of intensive work by the T20’s five Task Forces — on trade, digital transformation, development financing, SDGs and climate action. Your contribution has strengthened the intellectual backbone of our Presidency. The G20 needs this: evidence-based thinking, grounded in real-world challenges, coming from institutions rooted in the Global South.

Since we took over the Presidency in December 2024, our approach has been simple: widen the circle and bring more voices into the room. We ensured that government, civil society, labour, youth and business all shape the positions we carry into G20 negotiations. This participatory approach is not new for South Africa; it is a tradition forged in struggle and written into the DNA of our Constitution.

The engagement groups — including the T20 — have played a vital role. Throughout the year, we have encouraged deeper cooperation not only with G20 members, but also between the engagement groups themselves. The collaboration among the T20, B20, Y20, W20 and L20 has been one of the standout features of our Presidency. It shows that global governance cannot rest solely on statecraft; it requires social partnership.

Our Presidency is entering its final stage. Most Working Groups have concluded their outcomes; 130 of the 133 official G20 meetings have already taken place. In just a few days, Johannesburg will host the 4th Sherpa Meeting, the Social Summit and finally the Leaders’ Summit that will close this historic Presidency.

The drafting of the Johannesburg Leaders’ Declaration has been a demanding exercise — not merely technical, but political. It has tested the ability of countries to find consensus in a fractured world. Our position has been consistent: the Declaration must reflect not only the agreements of states but the aspirations of the whole of humanity. It must speak to fairness, justice, dignity, inclusivity, equity sustainability, solidarity and development.

That is why the recommendations emerging from this Summit matter. The work done here — on trade reform, digital inclusion, climate justice and financing for development — will help shape the outcome document that Leaders will consider next week.

As we reflect on this moment, let us be clear: South Africa’s G20 Presidency is not only meaningful for our country. It is meaningful for Africa and the Global South. It is a chance to reshape how international cooperation is imagined, structured and practised. If we succeed, it will become a template for a more representative and more humane multilateral system.

I thank you.

#GovZaUpdates