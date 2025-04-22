Essential for Smart Service, Avalue ISS-15K5 Kiosk Enhances Operational Efficiency

Self-Service Kiosk

The ISS-15K5, a 15.6" Rockchip Desktop Self-Service Kiosk designed to revolutionize smart services across diverse industries.

NEW TAIPEI CITY,, TAIWAN, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx：3479.TWO), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, is proud to introduce the ISS-15K5, a 15.6" Rockchip Desktop Self-Service Kiosk designed to revolutionize smart services across diverse industries. This powerful and versatile kiosk is more than just a point-of-sale solution; it's a strategic device for enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement, delivering an intuitive and reliable self-service experience.Powerful Performance and Seamless ConnectivityThe ISS-15K5 is built upon the robust Rockchip RK3568 Quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, ensuring high efficiency for demanding self-service applications. Key specifications include a vibrant 15.6” IPS LCD with 1080P resolution for crisp and clear visuals. Its PCAP multi-touch panel, covered with plastic housing and anti-scratch tempered glass, offers a seamless look and responsive interaction.Rich Interfaces, Flexible ExpansionTo meet the demands of diverse application scenarios, the ISS-15K5 offers multiple I/O interfaces, including 4 USB ports, 1 LAN port, and 1 COM port, facilitating the connection of various peripheral devices and enabling flexible expansion. Furthermore, the product runs on the Android 11 operating system, supporting a wide range of applications, and has passed multiple international certifications such as CE, FCC, VCCI, and BSMI, ensuring its reliability and compliance.Enhancing Operational Efficiency with Versatile Peripherals Across IndustriesThe ISS-15K5 is equipped with a variety of peripheral options to support different service scenarios, including an NFC reader for contactless payments, a 1D/2D barcode scanner for quick scanning of digital and printed codes, a built-in 80mm thermal printer with a maximum printing speed of 250mm/s, and cash drawer support for secure cash handling.With its comprehensive peripheral integration capabilities, the ISS-15K5 can be easily integrated into various industry scenarios, enhancing customer interaction and optimizing operational processes, making it an ideal solution for numerous industries. Retail: Empower customers with self-checkout, product information kiosks, and loyalty program enrollment, reducing wait times and enhancing shopping experiences. Restaurants: Accelerate order processing, manage table reservations, and provide digital menus, optimizing staff allocation and improving customer satisfaction. Hospitals: Facilitate patient check-in, appointment scheduling, and wayfinding, reducing administrative burdens. Hotels: Streamline guest check-in/check-out, concierge services, and room service ordering, enhancing guest experiences and streamlining operations. Movie Theaters: Expedite ticket purchases, concession orders, and loyalty program management, minimizing queues and maximizing revenue. Airports: Enable self-check-in, baggage tagging, and flight information access, improving passenger flow and reducing congestion.Avalue’s ISS-15K5 Kiosk stands as a powerful solution for businesses seeking to elevate both their service delivery and operational effectiveness. By automating crucial processes, it significantly enhances the customer experience, drives operational efficiency gains, and reduces labor expenses. Furthermore, the kiosk provides valuable data insights, empowering businesses to make more informed decisions, all while ensuring transaction accuracy and minimizing the potential for human error. Ultimately, the ISS-15K5 is a key asset for organizations aiming to optimize their service and operational landscapes.Learn more about tailored business solutions on Avalue Website, or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TPEx：3479.TWO) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

