tvScientific Hires Brad Murphy as Head of Brand Sales to Accelerate Adoption of Performance TV

Brad Murphy

Former Roku, Meta, and Moloco executive joins tvScientific to scale brand sales and bring Performance TV to a broader set of advertisers.

tvScientific has a massive opportunity to redefine how performance marketers think about TV.” — Brad Murphy, Head of Brand Sales of tvScientific

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- tvScientific , the leading performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), today announced the appointment of Brad Murphy as Head of Brand Sales. Murphy will lead the company’s brand sales strategy, helping drive adoption of Performance TV across enterprise advertisers, high-growth disruptor brands, and strategic partners.“tvScientific has a massive opportunity to redefine how performance marketers think about TV,” said Murphy. “This team has built something truly differentiated — a platform that delivers the scale and impact of TV with the transparency and outcomes of digital. I’m excited to help bring this vision to even more brands and agencies who are ready to evolve their media strategy.”Murphy joins tvScientific from Moloco, a machine learning demand-side platform (DSP), where he served as Head of the U.S. Consumer Business. At Moloco, he led vertical sales teams and shaped the enterprise go-to-market strategy, while also overseeing cross-functional initiatives spanning data science and operational support.Prior to Moloco, Murphy was the General Manager at Roku, where he led the Growth Performance business segment. Before Roku, Murphy spent over nine years at Meta in sales leadership roles. He played a pivotal role in building new verticals, including FinTech and Disruptors, with a strong focus on client acquisition and go-to-market strategy. He also founded and led Meta’s venture capital partnerships team, working closely with top VC firms to advise early-stage startups on performance marketing and establishing a new acquisition channel for SMB and mid-market clients.Murphy’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for tvScientific, following the company’s $25.5 million Series B raise and a series of platform advancements including new ML-driven optimization technology and cost-per-outcome buying. His experience scaling performance businesses will help deepen tvScientific’s relationships with brand advertisers and drive the next phase of go-to-market execution.“High-performing companies are built by high-performing teams — and Brad fits that mold exactly,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO and co-founder of tvScientific. “I first met Brad five years ago when he was leading Facebook’s Disruptors team. Since then, I’ve watched him scale performance at Roku and Moloco with precision and ambition. As tvScientific evolves from a scrappy Series A startup into a more structured, go-to-market-focused company led by seasoned operators, Brad is a key piece of that transformation. We’re lucky to have him.”Murphy stepped into his role at tvScientific in April 2025. To learn more about how tvScientific’s Performance TV platform drives measurable outcomes for brands, visit www.tvscientific.com About tvScientifictvScientific is the most sophisticated performance advertising platform built for connected TV, making TV advertising accessible and measurable for brands and apps of all sizes. The platform offers a self-managed, cost-per-outcome (CPO) solution that automates and optimizes TV buying, leveraging massive data to prove the true value of TV advertising.tvScientific reaches 95% of ad-supported video-on-demand audiences, using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to connect ad exposure with real business outcomes — providing advertisers with radical transparency and unprecedented ROI.For more information, visit www.tvscientific.com

