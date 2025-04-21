Official Visit of the Prime Minister of Fiji The Honourable Sitiveni Rabuka, 21 to 23 April 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 21 to 23 April 2025 at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. This is Prime Minister Rabuka’s second Official Visit to Singapore, after his first in 1998.

Prime Minister Rabuka will receive a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House on 22 April 2025. He will meet Prime Minister Wong, who will host an Official Lunch in his honour. Prime Minister Rabuka will also meet Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. During his visit, Prime Minister Rabuka will also make a site visit to the Maritime and Port Authority’s Port Operations Control Centre on 23 April.

Prime Minister Rabuka’s visit reaffirms the excellent and longstanding relations between Singapore and Fiji and builds on Singapore’s efforts to deepen our engagement of the Pacific following our admission as a Dialogue Partner of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in 2022. Singapore has shared our development experience with more than 6,200 Pacific officials under the Singapore Cooperation Programme over the past 30 years, of which over 1,500 have come from Fiji. As fellow Small Island Developing States, Singapore and Fiji share a commitment to upholding the rules based international order, strengthening the multilateral trading system, and tackling global challenges such as climate change.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 APRIL 2025