Senate Bill 643 Printer's Number 655

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 655

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

643

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, STREET, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, HUGHES, COMITTA,

KANE, HAYWOOD, MUTH, L. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND

TARTAGLIONE, APRIL 21, 2025

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, APRIL 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled

"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination

because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or

national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor

organizations and others as herein defined; creating the

Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's

Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing

for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of

an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for

judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"

further providing for definitions; prohibiting use of

criminal history and retaliation relating to use of criminal

history; providing for notice to prospective occupants and

tenants relating to use of criminal history and for

exclusions and other legal requirements relating to use of

criminal history; and further providing for procedure and for

civil penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4 of the act of October 27, 1955

(P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations

Act, is amended by adding clauses to read:

Section 4. Definitions.--As used in this act unless a

different meaning clearly appears from the context:

* * *

