Senate Bill 643 Printer's Number 655
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 655
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
643
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, STREET, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, HUGHES, COMITTA,
KANE, HAYWOOD, MUTH, L. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND
TARTAGLIONE, APRIL 21, 2025
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, APRIL 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled
"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination
because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or
national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor
organizations and others as herein defined; creating the
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's
Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing
for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of
an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for
judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"
further providing for definitions; prohibiting use of
criminal history and retaliation relating to use of criminal
history; providing for notice to prospective occupants and
tenants relating to use of criminal history and for
exclusions and other legal requirements relating to use of
criminal history; and further providing for procedure and for
civil penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4 of the act of October 27, 1955
(P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations
Act, is amended by adding clauses to read:
Section 4. Definitions.--As used in this act unless a
different meaning clearly appears from the context:
* * *
