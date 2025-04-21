Senate Bill 644 Printer's Number 656

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - from the noncertified copy of original birth record

issued to the adoptee.

(B) Have the form removed from the adoption file

of the adoptee if the birth parent later decides to

permit the birth parent's name to be included on the

noncertified copy of original birth record.

(ii) Provisions necessary for the Department of

Health to be able to identify the adoption file of the

adoptee to whom the form pertains.

(iii) A place for the birth parent to attest that

the birth parent is the birth parent of the adoptee to

whom the form pertains.

(2) The Department of Health shall make a birth parent's

name redaction request form available upon request following

the effective date of this subsection. The Department of

Health shall accept a name redaction request form if all of

the following apply:

(i) The form has been notarized.

(ii) The birth parent provides two items of

identification of the birth parent.

(iii) If a medical history for the birth parent was

not previously prepared, or the medical history was

prepared but needs to be updated, the birth parent does

the following, as appropriate:

(A) Completes a medical history form.

(B) Updates the birth parent's medical history

information.

(iv) The Department of Health is satisfied that the

form has been substantially completed.

(3) The Department of Health shall file an accepted name

20250SB0644PN0656 - 3 -

