Senate Bill 595 Printer's Number 653

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 653

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

595

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, FONTANA AND VOGEL, APRIL 21, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

APRIL 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 5 (Athletics and Sports) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in wrestling, further providing for

physician to be in attendance.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2104 of Title 5 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 2104. Physician or certified registered nurse practitioner to

be in attendance.

Before any professional wrestling contest or exhibition shall

take place, the promoter and the operator of the arena or

facility shall employ a physician or certified registered nurse

practitioner to be present at every wrestling contest or

exhibition. The physician or certified registered nurse

practitioner shall observe the physical condition of the

participants throughout the contest or exhibition and shall be

authorized to terminate the contest or exhibition when, in his

judgment, severe injury would result if the contest or

