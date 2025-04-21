Senate Bill 595 Printer's Number 653
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 653
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
595
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, FONTANA AND VOGEL, APRIL 21, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
APRIL 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 5 (Athletics and Sports) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in wrestling, further providing for
physician to be in attendance.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2104 of Title 5 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 2104. Physician or certified registered nurse practitioner to
be in attendance.
Before any professional wrestling contest or exhibition shall
take place, the promoter and the operator of the arena or
facility shall employ a physician or certified registered nurse
practitioner to be present at every wrestling contest or
exhibition. The physician or certified registered nurse
practitioner shall observe the physical condition of the
participants throughout the contest or exhibition and shall be
authorized to terminate the contest or exhibition when, in his
judgment, severe injury would result if the contest or
