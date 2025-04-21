Senate Bill 647 Printer's Number 659

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 659

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

647

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, STREET, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI,

COSTA, SCHWANK AND KEARNEY, APRIL 21, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in public indecency, further providing

for prostitution and related offenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5902(a.1)(4), (c)(1) and (e.1)(4) of

Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended

and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 5902. Prostitution and related offenses.

* * *

(a.1) Grading of offenses under subsection (a).--An offense

under subsection (a) constitutes a:

* * *

[(4) Felony of the third degree if the person who

committed the offense knew that he or she was human

immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive or manifesting acquired

immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).]

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18