Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,104 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 647 Printer's Number 659

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 659

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

647

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, STREET, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI,

COSTA, SCHWANK AND KEARNEY, APRIL 21, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in public indecency, further providing

for prostitution and related offenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5902(a.1)(4), (c)(1) and (e.1)(4) of

Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended

and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 5902. Prostitution and related offenses.

* * *

(a.1) Grading of offenses under subsection (a).--An offense

under subsection (a) constitutes a:

* * *

[(4) Felony of the third degree if the person who

committed the offense knew that he or she was human

immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive or manifesting acquired

immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).]

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 647 Printer's Number 659

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more