Senate Bill 647 Printer's Number 659
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 659
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
647
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, STREET, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI,
COSTA, SCHWANK AND KEARNEY, APRIL 21, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in public indecency, further providing
for prostitution and related offenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5902(a.1)(4), (c)(1) and (e.1)(4) of
Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended
and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 5902. Prostitution and related offenses.
* * *
(a.1) Grading of offenses under subsection (a).--An offense
under subsection (a) constitutes a:
* * *
[(4) Felony of the third degree if the person who
committed the offense knew that he or she was human
immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive or manifesting acquired
immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).]
* * *
