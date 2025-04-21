Senate Bill 650 Printer's Number 660

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 660

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

650

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HAYWOOD, COSTA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK

AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 21, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and

duties as to licensing, further providing for right to enter

and inspect.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1016 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 1016. Right to Enter and Inspect.--* * *

(c.1) All child care centers and family child care homes

shall install and maintain door safety guards that meet or

exceed requirements established by the department by regulation

for the purpose of minimizing risk of harm or injury to

children.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

