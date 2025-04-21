Senate Bill 650 Printer's Number 660
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 660
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
650
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HAYWOOD, COSTA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK
AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 21, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and
duties as to licensing, further providing for right to enter
and inspect.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1016 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,
No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 1016. Right to Enter and Inspect.--* * *
(c.1) All child care centers and family child care homes
shall install and maintain door safety guards that meet or
exceed requirements established by the department by regulation
for the purpose of minimizing risk of harm or injury to
children.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
