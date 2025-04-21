Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,104 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 650 Printer's Number 660

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 660

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

650

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HAYWOOD, COSTA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK

AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 21, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and

duties as to licensing, further providing for right to enter

and inspect.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1016 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 1016. Right to Enter and Inspect.--* * *

(c.1) All child care centers and family child care homes

shall install and maintain door safety guards that meet or

exceed requirements established by the department by regulation

for the purpose of minimizing risk of harm or injury to

children.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 650 Printer's Number 660

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more