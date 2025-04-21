Senate Resolution 86 Printer's Number 661

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 661

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

86

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BAKER, BROOKS, DUSH, PENNYCUICK,

ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, YAW, CULVER, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, KANE,

LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, STEFANO,

TARTAGLIONE AND VOGEL, APRIL 21, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing May 8, 2025, as the 80th anniversary of "Victory in

Europe Day" or "V-E Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, By April 1945, the German Army was shattered; and

WHEREAS, On April 25, 1945, American and Soviet forces met at

the Elbe River, and five days later Adolf Hitler committed

suicide in his Berlin bunker; and

WHEREAS, Hitler's successor, Admiral Karl Doenitz, sent

General Alfred Jodl to the Supreme Headquarters Allied

Expeditionary Forces detachment in Reims, France, to seek terms

for an end to the war; and

WHEREAS, On May 7, 1945, at General Dwight Eisenhower's

headquarters in Reims, a representative of the German High

Command signed the document of surrender, unconditionally

surrendering all air, land and sea forces to the Allies on May

8, ending the war in Europe; and

WHEREAS, At 2:41 a.m. on May 7, 1945, General Jodl signed for

the unconditional surrender of German forces on all fronts,

