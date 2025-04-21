Senate Resolution 86 Printer's Number 661
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 661
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
86
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BAKER, BROOKS, DUSH, PENNYCUICK,
ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, YAW, CULVER, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, KANE,
LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, STEFANO,
TARTAGLIONE AND VOGEL, APRIL 21, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing May 8, 2025, as the 80th anniversary of "Victory in
Europe Day" or "V-E Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, By April 1945, the German Army was shattered; and
WHEREAS, On April 25, 1945, American and Soviet forces met at
the Elbe River, and five days later Adolf Hitler committed
suicide in his Berlin bunker; and
WHEREAS, Hitler's successor, Admiral Karl Doenitz, sent
General Alfred Jodl to the Supreme Headquarters Allied
Expeditionary Forces detachment in Reims, France, to seek terms
for an end to the war; and
WHEREAS, On May 7, 1945, at General Dwight Eisenhower's
headquarters in Reims, a representative of the German High
Command signed the document of surrender, unconditionally
surrendering all air, land and sea forces to the Allies on May
8, ending the war in Europe; and
WHEREAS, At 2:41 a.m. on May 7, 1945, General Jodl signed for
the unconditional surrender of German forces on all fronts,
