Senate Bill 652 Printer's Number 663
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 663
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
652
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA,
DUSH, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON AND
ROTHMAN, APRIL 21, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general principals of
justification, further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "dwelling" in section 501 of
Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to
read:
§ 501. Definitions.
Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent
provisions of this chapter which are applicable to specific
provisions of this chapter, the following words and phrases,
when used in this chapter shall have, unless the context clearly
indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Dwelling." [Any building or structure, including any
attached porch, deck or patio, though movable or temporary, or a
portion thereof, which is for the time being the home or place
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
