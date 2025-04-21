Submit Release
Senate Bill 652 Printer's Number 663

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 663

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

652

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA,

DUSH, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON AND

ROTHMAN, APRIL 21, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general principals of

justification, further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "dwelling" in section 501 of

Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to

read:

§ 501. Definitions.

Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent

provisions of this chapter which are applicable to specific

provisions of this chapter, the following words and phrases,

when used in this chapter shall have, unless the context clearly

indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

"Dwelling." [Any building or structure, including any

attached porch, deck or patio, though movable or temporary, or a

portion thereof, which is for the time being the home or place

