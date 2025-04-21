TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings

On Sunday, April 20 until Saturday, April 26, 2025, the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings detail will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 1300 hours on Sunday, April 20 until 1900 hours on Saturday, April 26, 2025:

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Ave, NW (south curb only)

G Street from 19th Street to 20th Street (north curb only)

The following street will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic by the Metropolitan Police Department starting on Sunday, April 20 until Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

H Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic by the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Secret Service starting from Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. until Friday, April 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.:

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.