MPD Seeks Suspect in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who shot a man multiple times in Southeast.

On Monday, April 14, 2025, at approximately 9:54 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2600 block of Staton Road, Southeast, for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious but breathing, on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers quickly assessed the man’s gunshot wounds and utilized their Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) kits to stabilize the man before he was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25054408

###