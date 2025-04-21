MPD Makes Arrest in U Street Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, at approximately 12:19 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male and a juvenile male, both conscious and breathing, suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment. While on the scene, officers arrested a suspect.

21-year-old Terrell Tate of Southeast, D.C. was charged with Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 25057153

