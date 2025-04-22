Aptia Group Launches 'Aptia Serves' Philanthropic Initiative To Give Back and Support US Communities

Aptia introduces, Aptia Serves, a philanthropic initiative creating impact through hands-on volunteerism, charitable partnerships, and employee-driven efforts.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , a benefits administration company, introduces Aptia Serves, its comprehensive community service initiative dedicated to making a positive impact through hands-on volunteerism, charitable partnerships, and employee-driven efforts. Through Aptia Serves, the company will actively support local communities across the country, with planned events and partnerships aimed at addressing key community needs.The initiative will kick off in April with Aptia employees and brokers assembling sensory kits for children with autism. These kits are designed to provide comfort and support for children in challenging environments."At Aptia, we believe that delivering exceptional service goes beyond benefits administration—it’s about making a tangible difference in the communities where we live and work," said Kerry Donoghue, Chief Operating Officer, Aptia Group US. "Through Aptia Serves, we are empowering our employees to engage in meaningful service opportunities that align with our values of care, service, and excellence. Together, we can make a lasting impact."From May through October, Aptia will partner with the United Way of Central Iowa to support a network of over 30 community gardens across Polk County, including cities like Urbandale and Des Moines. These volunteer-led gardens provide fresh produce to underserved communities, local nonprofits, and community fridges. Aptia team members will have the opportunity to contribute by planting, weeding, harvesting, and distributing produce.In addition to these signature events, Aptia Serves will lead a backpack drive to provide essential school supplies to children in need, ensuring they are set up for success in the new school year. Later in the year, employees will participate in other volunteer opportunities that directly support their local communities.To further encourage charitable giving, Aptia has also introduced a new employee donation matching program. The program allows the company to match eligible donations made by full-time employees to qualifying nonprofits, amplifying the impact of their personal contributions.About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 7 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn

