NEP Secure: New School-Level Students With Disabilities Report Available

We are pleased to announce the addition of a school-level version of the Students With Disabilities report on the Nebraska Education Profile (NEP). Previously available only at the state and district levels, this report now provides school-specific data.

The report displays the percentage of students receiving special education services at each school. This enhancement supports greater transparency and allows for more detailed insight into the educational experiences of students with disabilities.

Please note that this school-level report was added to the NEP Secure collection in the portal in mid March.

For more information about how this data is defined and calculated, please refer to the Data Definitions link available on the report page.