NEFT Vodka Expands Presence with Innovative Dining Group In the U.S.

The Fusion Cocktail

BOA Steakhouse, Sushi Roku, Katana & More Welcome the Ultra-Premium Vodka to Their Cocktail Menus

Today’s diners are looking for high-quality, clean spirits served in a way that feels intentional, and that’s exactly what NEFT Vodka brings to the table.” — Justin Burnett

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the award-winning, ultra-premium vodka celebrated for its clean, two-ingredient recipe, is now pouring across 12 Innovative Dining Group (IDG) locations in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, CA, Las Vegas, NV, and Austin, TX. Guests at some of the most successful and legendary restaurants across the portfolio, including BOA Steakhouse, Sushi Roku, Katana, and more, can now savor expertly crafted cocktails and NEFT Vodka pours on the rocks, elevating the bar experience.“Partnering with Innovative Dining Group just makes sense for our product,” said Justin Burnett, Chief Sales Officer, U.S., NEFT Vodka. “Their restaurants are where people go for a top-tier dining experience, and that experience should extend to what’s in their glass. Today’s diners are looking for high-quality, clean spirits served in a way that feels intentional, and that’s exactly what NEFT Vodka brings to the table.”NEFT Vodka is crafted using just two ingredients, Austrian spring water and non-GMO rye, resulting in a remarkably smooth, sippable vodka with a rich, velvety finish.With IDG’s reputation for curating exceptional culinary and bar programs, the addition of NEFT Vodka to its back bars brings a new level of refinement to its beverage offerings.“At Innovative Dining Group, every detail of the dining experience matters. NEFT Vodka is a spirit that aligns with how we think about food, drink, and hospitality. Its clean, rye-based profile pairs beautifully with our menus, from fresh sushi at Sushi Roku to a perfectly seared steak at BOA,” said Lee Maen, founding partner. “We’re confident our diners will love it as much as we do—it’s the perfect addition that takes their experience to the next level, and that’s exactly why they keep coming back.”NEFT Vodka is now available at all Innovative Dining Group locations, where guests at all locations can enjoy a range of handcrafted cocktails, such as The Fusion Cocktail, their signature drink made with fresh pineapple, watermelon, and cranberry.To learn more about NEFT Vodka, which can be purchased at select Ralphs Grocery Company stores in Southern California, as well as Total Wine & More, visit www.neftvodka.com . Please don’t drink and drive.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

