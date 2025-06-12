NEFT Vodka, the Official Vodka of Silverstone, debuts the Silverstone Spritz ready for a summer of motorsport

NEFT Silverstone Spritz

The NEFT Silverstone Spritz blends summer flavours with a refreshing high-octane twist, available at select bars and hospitality suites across the circuit

I wanted to bottle the buzz of Silverstone — the thrill, the style, the summer vibes.” — Luke Barr

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the ultra-premium rye vodka crafted in Austria and official vodka of Silverstone, has teamed up with the home of British motorsport to launch an exclusive new cocktail, The NEFT Silverstone Spritz, in time for the major events this summer.Created in collaboration with NEFT Vodka’s global master mixologist, Luke Barr, this bespoke drinkcaptures the energy, prestige and sophistication synonymous with Silverstone’s iconic race weekends.Fueling the fan experience, the NEFT Silverstone Spritz will be served exclusively at select premiumbars and hospitality suites across the biggest motorsports events of the season.The cocktail combines quintessential British summer flavours with a refreshing, high-octane twist. Keyingredients include NEFT Vodka, known for its exceptionally smooth finish, elderflower, lime juice, freshmint, and soda water — a stylish and invigorating mix perfect for trackside toasts or lively paddockparties."I wanted to bottle the buzz of Silverstone — the thrill, the style, the summer vibes," said Luke Barr, NEFT Vodka’s global master mixologist. "So, we whipped up a spritz that’s light, zesty and easy to sip — elderflower sweetness, a squeeze of lime, a hint of mint, all wrapped up in NEFT’s smooth rye. It’s the perfect pit stop refreshment for race fans looking to raise a glass with a bit of flair."Fans are encouraged to share their Silverstone Spritz moments on social media using the hashtag #SilverstoneSpritz for a chance to be featured on NEFT Vodka and Silverstone’s official channels.“We are delighted that NEFT Vodka is to debut the Silverstone Spritz at our events this year,” said Nick Read, Chief Commercial Officer for Silverstone. “Designed to elevate the spectator experience, it blends premium vodka with fresh, seasonal ingredients and a splash of British flair—creating a refreshing addition that fans can enjoy as they soak up the electric atmosphere in the bars and on the hospitality terraces.”Silverstone guests can sip The NEFT Silverstone Spritz throughout the racing calendar. For those wishing to enjoy the experience beyond the track, the cocktail can be easily recreated at home:The NEFT Silverstone Spritz - Pour all ingredients into a glass over ice, stir gently, and garnish with a slice of lime and a sprig of mint.50ml NEFT Vodka, which can be purchased at Selfridges, Amazon, The Bottle Club and more.15ml lime juice15ml elderflower syrup120ml soda waterFor more details about NEFT Vodka, visit: neftvodka.com/enENJOY RESPONSIBLY.©2025 NEFT VODKA USA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Please don’t drink and drive.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives - resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savoured neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favourite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavour, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

