Heart Holders® Expands 'Making Life Warmer' Project with Heartfelt Donations Nationwide

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart Holders, makers of the warmest thermal sock and a range of thermal apparel and accessories, proudly expands its The Making Life Warmer Project —a brand-led initiative to bring warmth and comfort to those who need it most. Through meaningful partnerships with organizations nationwide, Heart Holderscontinues its mission to donate products and make a positive impact in communities experiencing hardship, illness, or displacement.maintains its long tradition of supporting people facing homelessness by donating thousands of pairs of warm thermal socks for distribution by organizations across North America including Sock It To Homelessness, and Knock, Knock Give a Sock.Heart Holdersalso teamed up with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF) to provide warm and comforting socks for inclusion in NBCF’s HOPE Kits. These thoughtfully curated kits, which also include lotions, balms, and a HOPE journal, are sent to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer as a source of warmth, encouragement, and comfort during a vulnerable time."At National Breast Cancer Foundation, we believe that no one should face breast cancer alone," said a spokesperson for NBCF. "The generous donation of thermal socks from Heart Holdersallows us to provide an extra layer of warmth and compassion to the women we serve through our HOPE Kits. We’re grateful for their partnership and commitment to making life a little warmer for those facing breast cancer."Additionally, as part of wildfire recovery efforts in California, Heart Holdersdonated thermal socks, blankets, and cold-weather gear to Convoy of Hope, supporting displaced families in the wake of devastating loss.The Making Life Warmer Projectalso includes donations to dozens of local organizations including:Children’s Hospital of Colorado (Colorado)Orange County Rescue Mission (California)Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago (Illinois)Brookline Teen Outreach (Pennsylvania)The Making Life Warmer Projectbegan when local charities reached out to us, recognizing the comfort our socks could bring to those in need and we were happy to help.Thanks to our incredible customers, this mission continues. Our customers share our pride and love knowing their support spreads warmth and hope to those who need it most.Each contribution underscores Heart Holders’ unwavering dedication to providing warmth, literally and figuratively, to people in need—whether they are battling illness, navigating housing instability, or recovering from natural disasters. Heart Holdersinvites others to join in the effort to spread warmth where it's needed most.For more information, visit: www.heatholders.com/pages/the-making-life-warmer-project About Heart HoldersInternationally recognized as the warmest thermal socks, Heart Holderssocks are over 7x warmer than regular cotton socks. Heat Holdersare specially made with advanced thermal yarns that are long-looped and intensely brushed in a proprietary three-stage manufacturing method, producing high performance insulation against the cold with superior moisture breathing abilities. Available in 3 different warmth profiles— ORIGINAL™, LITE™ & ULTRA LITE™ (7X, 5X, and 3X warmer than the average cotton sock); they’re like thermostats for your feet! Heart Holderssocks, accessories, and apparel have you covered from head to toe to keep you warm, soft, and comfortable in the cool and colder seasons.

