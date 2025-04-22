Free2move Champions Sustainable Mobility on World Earth Day 2025

Car-sharing plays a critical role in the fight against climate change, reshaping the way we think about transportation in urban environments.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On World Earth Day, Free2move , a leading provider of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions, offers everyone the opportunity to choose sustainable mobility for a shared future. This year’s theme, " OUR POWER, OUR PLANET ," serves as a call to action for individuals and organizations to actively contribute to a more sustainable future while advocating for renewable energy and environmentally-friendly transportation.According to the Carsharing Association , one car-sharing vehicle replaces an average of 16 private cars in densely populated cities. This significant statistic highlights the dual benefits of car-sharing: reducing environmental impact and freeing up valuable urban space. By encouraging the use of public transportation and alternative modes of mobility, car-sharing plays a crucial role in creating more livable cities.Free2move is creating a world where vehicle usage is optimizedAhmed Mhiri, Co-CEO of Free2move and a visionary leader in the car-sharing movement, has been at the forefront of this transformation. In 2012, he founded TravelCar, an innovative car-sharing platform designed to provide flexible mobility solutions for travelers. The acquisition of TravelCar by Stellantis in 2019 led to the establishment of Free2move, a global mobility platform dedicated to serving both individuals and businesses. Under Ahmed's leadership, Free2move has emerged as a leader in Mobility as a Service (MaaS), focusing on accessible and sustainable solutions that reduce emissions and alleviate urban traffic congestion.As a thought leader in the car-sharing sector, Ahmed Mhiri emphasizes the tremendous opportunities that the shift to sustainable mobility presents for cities, businesses, and individuals. "In addition to being a convenient, economical solution, car-sharing reduces CO2 emissions for a sustainable future," he states. By promoting shared vehicle use and optimizing fleet efficiency, innovative mobility models like car-sharing play a critical role in the fight against climate change, while reshaping the way we think about transportation in urban environments.Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of everything, with flexible vehicle access easily available through a single app. Free2move offers solutions by the minute, by the day and by the week, and on a month-to-month basis, for individual customers and companies alike.For more information, or for an interview with Free2move, please contact Dalyce at 403-869-3259.About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term car rental, subscription-based car-sharing and parking services. Free2move currently has more than six million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.

