NC S.A.F.E. campaign announces new initiative to empower schools to share information about safe gun storage

Members of the media are invited to attend a two-part event hosted by the NC S.A.F.E. campaign and the Wake County Public School System. This event will mark the official launch of NC S.A.F.E. for Schools, a statewide program of the NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) campaign. NC S.A.F.E. for Schools provides school districts with timely information and resources on safe firearm storage to share with parents.

What and When: A two-part launch event promoting safe gun storage featuring:

Parent Safety Night on Wednesday, April 23, at 6 p.m., with free gun locks, two brief presentations on relevant safety issues at 6:30 and 7:10, and distribution of other resources.

A press conference on Thursday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. Presentations — including remarks from North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson — will focus on the importance of getting the safe-firearm-storage message out to North Carolina parents and on the role NC S.A.F.E. for Schools can play in that effort.

Note for attendees: Attending media should arrive at 10 a.m. to allow time for setup before the conference begins. Please be prepared to scan a QR code and present your photo ID for security check-in at the front office upon arrival.​​​​​​​

Where: Both events will be hosted at Garner Magnet High School in Garner, North Carolina. The Parent Safety Night will take place in the auditorium; the press conference will be held in the media center.

Garner Magnet High School

2101 Spring Drive

Garner, NC 27529

Who: Parent Safety Night will include representatives of the NC S.A.F.E. team from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Wake County Public School System, the NC Department of Justice, the Garner Police Department, and other state and local organizations.

​​​​​​​At the press conference, speakers will include:

DPS Deputy Secretary for Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention William Lassiter

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson

Garner Police Deputy Chief Chris Adams

Wake County Board of Education Vice Chair Tyler Swanson

Wake County PTA Council President Teresa Jones

Superintendent of the Wake County Public School System Dr. Robert P. Taylor

Garner Magnet High School Principal Matt Price



