FDA issues alerts on certain catheters produced by BD, Conavi

The Food and Drug Administration has issued alerts for issues with certain catheters made by BD and Conavi.

BD identified an increase in material fatigue leaks associated with certain PowerPICC Intravascular Catheters. The FDA sent a letter to affected consumers recommending unused catheters be removed from where they are used or sold, and in-use catheters have updated instructions.

Conavi reported an incident where the sheath of its Novasight Hybrid catheter detached during use. Conavi sent all affected providers a recall notice recommending they return the product to the company.