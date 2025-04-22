ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition 2025 Embraces Sustainability and Global Inclusion

Our annual meeting is a treasure trove of MR science and education” — Margaret Hall-Craggs, 2024-2025 ISMRM President

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) and the International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT) are proud to announce the 2025 ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition, taking place from 10-15 May at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu. This year's gathering emphasizes environmental sustainability and global accessibility, reflecting the societies' commitment to responsible innovation and inclusivity.Join thousands of globally recognized leaders in magnetic resonance, from clinicians, researchers, technologists, and industry partners worldwide. The exhibition hall will showcase the latest advancements from leading vendors, while a diverse program of scientific sessions, educational courses, and networking events aims to foster collaboration and innovation within the MR community.A Commitment to SustainabilityThe 2025 annual meeting spotlights sustainability, with the Ernst Plenary titled "Environmentally Sustainable MRI Equipment," organized by 2024-2025 ISMRM President, Margaret Hall-Craggs, M.D., and 2023-2024 ISMRM President, Derek Jones, Ph.D.The speakers who will discuss sustainable, earth-conscious practices in MRI manufacturing, suite design, and operational phases are Reed Omary, M.D., M.S., Michael Markl, Ph.D., and Kate Hanneman, M.D., MPH.Hall-Craggs states, "Our annual meeting is a treasure trove of MR science and education. We are committed to fostering innovation, accessibility, and sustainability in the MRI community."Distinguished Plenary SpeakersThe meeting features a lineup of globally renowned MR visionaries, including:>Reza Razavi, M.D., delivering the Mansfield Lecture, "Fixing a Broken Heart: A Clear Image for the Future.">Shintaro Ichikawa, M.D., PhD., presenting the NIBIB New Horizons Lecture entitled "Quantitative MRI Biomarkers for Chronic Liver Disease.">And Kim Butts Pauly, Ph.D., providing the closing Lauterbur Lecture, “Bringing Transcranial-Focused Ultrasound into Focus.”There are many other powerful plenary sessions during the week in Hawai’i. Visit the full Program-at-a-Glance for the entire program.ISMRM Annual Meeting MiniHub in EuropeTo accommodate those unable to travel to Hawai‘i, ISMRM is hosting a MiniHub in Lille, France, from 13-16 May. This initiative offers in-person engagement, including live-streamed plenary sessions, expert-moderated discussions, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have full virtual access to the Honolulu meeting content.Registration and Additional InformationRegistration for both the ISMRM Honolulu meeting and the ISMRM Lille MiniHub is currently open. Early registration for the MiniHub has been extended to 12 May 2025.For more details, including program schedules and housing information, please visit our website for full details: https://www.ismrm.org/25m/

