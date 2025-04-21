NOW PR Introduces Now Media Division as Agency Sharpens Focus on Brand Positioning and Content Strategy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the media landscape evolves, Los Angeles-based agency NOW PR is expanding its offerings with Now Media, an in-house production and content development branch aimed at enhancing creative flexibility for its clients.

NOW PR, a public relations and communications agency in Beverly Hills, has positioned itself at the front of the media landscape via strategic press placements and digital awareness. Originally established to fill a gap in the traditional PR industry, NOW PR was founded by Creative Director and CEO Tash Greizen, who wanted to create a firm that understands and reflects the creative vision of clients in a changing media climate.

Since social media has become a central platform for communication, branding, and audience engagement, many organizations are placing emphasis on building their presence where their audiences are most active. Recognizing this shift early, NOW PR uses a model that integrates social media strategy with more traditional PR services.

Greizen, who has a background in the creative and media sectors, established NOW PR with the goal of building an agency that possessed the tools to execute campaigns across multiple channels. Her dissatisfaction with existing agency offerings became the foundation of the firm’s approach. Today, NOW PR is based on adaptability and collaborative storytelling. The agency maintains that public relations must be a dynamic process, changing in response to cultural and technological evolution.

Since its founding, NOW PR has broadened its operations significantly. In addition to its original office in Beverly Hills, the agency has expanded to include a Las Vegas location and has tentatively begun building a presence in Paris. These expansions have allowed NOW PR to extend its geographic reach and service a wider range of clientele, including both U.S.-based and international brands. The agency’s service offerings include influencer partnerships, brand strategy, press releases, article writing, and event planning. NOW PR also manages influencer seeding programs, in which clients’ products are placed directly into the hands of high-profile social media personalities, boosting visibility and engagement. These services are often aligned with clients’ long-term growth goals rather than just short-term campaigns.

In recent years, NOW PR has added two new branches: NOW Magazine, a digital and print editorial platform, and NOW Media, a production division that focuses on installations, activations, brand launches, and digital creation strategies. These additions were designed to give clients more in-house resources for visual and editorial content creation, and to provide a space for campaigns to be conceptualized, produced, and published. By placing content development and distribution within the same structure, the agency streamlines its workflow and minimizes the logistical challenges that can arise when working with external vendors. Internally, NOW PR places focus on investing in its staff and infrastructure to remain competitive. This includes ongoing training for its team members, as well as maintaining technology and media tools that can respond to the increasing speed of content cycles and trends. The team is composed of professionals from a variety of creative and strategic backgrounds, allowing the agency to approach projects from multiple angles.

One of the agency’s distinguishing features is its client portfolio, which includes individuals and brands that are prominent on digital platforms. While the agency does not disclose specific client names for confidentiality reasons, it is known for working with fashion influencers, lifestyle brands, startups, and creators with large online followings. Its approach often involves building brand recognition organically through consistent messaging rather than relying solely on paid placements or traditional advertising.

NOW PR has been recognized within the public relations industry and has appeared on various lists highlighting top-performing agencies in the Los Angeles area. These rankings are often based on client outcomes, media placements, and influence in the digital PR space.

As digital platforms continue to influence public perception and consumer behavior, agencies like NOW PR are affirming what effective communication looks like. With an emphasis on adaptability, the agency provides a model for how public relations firms can evolve in step with the audiences they aim to reach.

For more information about NOW PR and its services, visit www.nowprla.com.

