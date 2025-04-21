WYDOT study identifies roundabout as preferred solution for Big Horn Y intersection

SHERIDAN, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has announced that a roundabout is the preferred alternative to improve safety and operations at the intersection of WY 332, WY 335, and U.S. 87, commonly known as the Big Horn Y intersection. The decision follows an extensive traffic study and significant public input.

WYDOT contracted with HDR to complete the Big Horn Y Intersection Study to address the public’s growing concerns regarding safety and efficiency at the busy junction. Data collection and feedback from the public revealed issues including near-miss crashes, drivers failing to yield, speeding, traffic congestion during peak hours, long wait times, and difficulties for pedestrians and cyclists.

HDR thoroughly evaluated several potential solutions, including a roundabout, lowering the existing speed limit, installing a traffic signal, and implementing an all-way stop. A comprehensive traffic signal warrant analysis and a speed study were conducted as part of this process. The results of these studies indicated that neither a traffic signal nor a reduction in the speed limit was warranted as a standalone solution. The speed study conducted as part of the overall analysis concluded that the existing speed limits at the Big Horn Y intersection are appropriate for the current roadway conditions. Research indicates that setting realistic speed limits, which most drivers are likely to obey, is crucial for traffic flow and effective law enforcement.

Based on detailed analysis and public feedback gathered through two online and one in-person meeting, the results determined that a roundabout and an all-way stop were the best alternatives to carry forward for in-depth analysis. Ultimately, the roundabout emerged as the preferred alternative due to its significant safety benefits and public support.

“Safety is WYDOT’s top priority, and the data clearly shows that roundabouts dramatically reduce the potential for serious injury and fatal crashes by as much as 90%,” stated Michelle Edwards, District Traffic Engineer. “The circular design and slower entry speeds associated with roundabouts will address many of the concerns raised by the public, including yielding issues and speeding. Furthermore, the design will improve conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists.”

While a roundabout is the preferred solution for the long term, it is not currently funded in the six-year State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). WYDOT is considering a short-term solution of either reducing the posted speed limit at the intersection or eliminating the free right of U.S. 87, as per the recommendations in the study.

WYDOT appreciates the valuable input received from the public throughout this study and is committed to moving forward with the roundabout project to create a safer and more efficient intersection for all users. Further information regarding the project timeline, interim solutions, and the final report can be reviewed online at https://www.us87intersectionstudy.com/.

